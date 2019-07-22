Margaret Stanton, 77
Margaret Stanton ,77, of Pierre died on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. Visitation will be held from 5:00-6:30pm on Thursday, July 25th at the Isburg Funeral Chapel followed by a 6:30pm Prayer Service. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Friday, July 26th at the Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre with burial at the Riverside Cemetery in Pierre.
Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Margaret Ann Lolley was born October 24, 1941, in Murdo, SD, to Kenneth and Josephine (Talacek) Lolley. The family lived in White River, SD, where Margaret attended school. In 1960 she was united in marriage to John Ambrose Harrowa. They lived together in Pierre until he passed away in 1975. From this union, three children were born: Jerry, Sonny and Kenda. Margaret married David O’Daire Stanton February 4, 1978. From this union, one child was born: Jeremy.
Margaret worked in retail until 1986 when she went to work for the Pierre School District. She remained employed there until her retirement in 2006. She was an avid reader, enjoying everything from the Reader’s Digest to the local newspaper, to romance and mystery novels. She also enjoyed working word puzzles. Margaret loved her grandchildren and always looked forward to visits from her three great grandchildren: Daysen, Kayd and Treyt.
Margaret is survived by her husband Dave and four children: Jerry Harrowa and Jeremy Stanton of Pierre, Sonny (Tina) Harrowa and Kenda (Darby) Nutter of Fort Pierre; siblings, Kenneth Lolley Jr., Claudia Finley, Raymond (Sweed) Lolley, Dennis Lolley, Janice Ring, Beverly Ackerman and Bet Lewis; grandchildren, Kelli Breuer (Ty), Kori Nutter, Tyler Harrowa, Wyatt Harrowa and Carly Harrowa.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband and her brother Jerome “Butch.”
