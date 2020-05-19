Margot Pearson in T.F. Riggs Band senior spotlight

Margot has played trombone in the T.F. RiggsHigh School Band for four years and has been a member of jazz groups, the Emerald Regiment, and musical pit bands. Margot was a fixture member of the jazz lab and took it upon herself to help teach the new trombonists their instruments.
Her family includes James - father, and JoAnn - mother.
For next school year, Pearson plans to attend Southwest Minnesota State University, majoring in communication studies - broadcasting and digital media, and minoring in physics.
"My favorite band memory is when we won first place at the Chamberlain marching competition this year. When we won, it really showed how much we have grown as a band," said Pearson.
The underclassmen offered these words about Margot: dedicated, focused, kind, artistic, funny, fun, talented, amusing, amazing, smart, positive, friendly, cool, composed, nice fashionable, polite, chill, stylish, silly.
