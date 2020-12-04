Last month, South Dakota voters chose to legalize marijuana, though allowing the state Legislature to regulate the drug. Now, advocates for marijuana policy reform in South Dakota are speaking out against three marijuana crime bills proposed by Representative-elect Mary Fitzgerald, R-Saint Onge.
Melissa Mentele, executive director of New Approach South Dakota and a senior staff member of South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, said the three bills’ provisions are already accounted for in Amendment A and Initiated Measure 26. She said Fitzgerald is using fear tactics to make a name for herself in the Legislature.
“This changes the intent of what we voted on and wastes time in Legislature,” Mentele said.
Fitzgerald’s three proposed bills would criminalize people driving with a “known established bodily fluid level of marijuana” similar to blood-alcohol concentration limits; smoking marijuana in a motor vehicle; and manufacturing marijuana concentrates such as hash oil without a state license. Her intent is to keep roads and South Dakotans safe.
There’s going to be a lot of pot on the docket when the South Dakota State Legislature start…
“It’s incredibly unfair. We’ve fought for years to legalize medical marijuana, and for her to come in with this savior complex claiming it’s for protection … we don’t need it. We already protected South Dakotans when we wrote [IM 26]; we were incredibly thorough,” Mentele told the Capital Journal.
Mentele said during the writing process, New Approach organizers went to great lengths to write “smart policy” and spoke with the State Department of Public Safety and the Department of Health to ask what the measure needed in order for them to be comfortable with it passing into law.
Mentele said Fitzgerald’s first bill implies that a person can have a safe amount of bodily fluid levels of marijuana while driving.
“We specifically banned people from smoking on the roads and the waterways. I’m not sure why you would want to put people on the road with any amount of marijuana in their system and circumvent the will of the voters,” Mentele said.
Fitzgerald’s bills would contradict the will of her own district, Mentele said. In Lawrence County, part of Fitzgerald’s District 31, both Amendment A and Measure 26 passed easily. Amendment A had 7,934 yes votes and 5,813 no votes; Measure 26 had 9,712 yes votes and 4,077 no votes.
The second bill reiterates provisions already included in IM26, and takes it a step further than Fitzgerald’s ban on smoking in a motor vehicle.
Section 18 of Measure 26 states, “This Act does not authorize any person to engage in, and does not prevent the imposition of any civil, criminal, or other penalty for engaging in...operating, navigating, or being in actual physical control of any motor vehicle, aircraft, train, or motorboat while under the influence of cannabis,” unless a medical marijuana cardholder is not considered to be under the influence due to an insufficient concentration of cannabis components.
Fitzgerald’s third bill is also already accounted for. Measure 26 has provisions for the oversight of medical cannabis establishments, which are subject to routine inspections by the Department of Health.
Section 66 of IM26 reads, “No medical cannabis establishment other than a cannabis product manufacturer may produce cannabis concentrates, cannabis extractions, or other cannabis products.”
Mentele said she reached out to Fitzgerald via Facebook to inform her of these discrepancies. Mentele said she is sad to see legislators rehashing already-decided issues rather than focusing efforts on issues that are more important to their constituents.
“Public health is not a political issue. Please stop using patients’ backs to [support your own agenda.] It’s disgusting and unfair to the cancer patients dying for this medicine,” Mentele said. “We can’t waste time on three bills [during the legislative session]. They’re in Pierre for nine weeks. There’s a million other things to talk about.”
She said cannabis can change the life of someone who suffers from a debilitating illness and that it is “really sad” elected officials want to make it harder for those people to receive the treatment they want and need.
“I represent people that are dying. We aren’t talking about anything more than getting quality of life back,” Mentele said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.