This is the second story in a series aimed at providing voters with information about the upcoming marijuana legalization votes on Nov. 3.
Frightening
Risky
Harmful
Alarming
Violent
Cancer
Catastrophic
These are seven words used by those who oppose legalization of marijuana in South Dakota, a step voters may take via two separate measures on Nov. 3.
Amendment A aims to legalize recreational marijuana, while Initiated Measure 26 proposes legalization for medicinal purposes. They are not explicitly linked — a voter can vote "yes" on one and "no" on the other — but advocates intend for the laws to pass together.
“The proponents of Amendment A are deceiving voters by claiming it’s about providing pain relief for veterans, and that it’s the only way to protect the medical marijuana measure from being amended, but that’s just a smoke screen for legalizing recreational weed — making sure anyone here can get high anywhere, anytime. And that’s bad for South Dakota,” No Way On Amendment A Committee Chair and President of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce David Owen said in a news release.
Owen did not respond to multiple interview requests from the Capital Journal.
“Amendment A would not only legalize recreational marijuana, it would rewrite our state’s Constitution, and our Legislature would never be able to amend it.” Owen added.
If voters pass Amendment A in November, the issue would have to go back on the ballot in order to be repealed. Proponents wanted a constitutional amendment instead of an initiated measure precisely because they do not want legislators to have the ability to repeal it.
“Don’t let anyone fool you by saying this is a package deal. It’s not – IM26 is for medical use and Amendment A legalizes recreational marijuana, putting weed dispensaries on Main Street and allowing drug use in public places with families and children,” Owen said in the release.
Some of the biggest concerns with legalization are expected increase in youth access and use, marijuana’s effects on physical health, and an increase in crime and traffic accidents and violations.
“It’s frightening that youth and adolescents might have more access to this and experiment with it much like they do with alcohol, which is legal,” Aberdeen Chief of Police and the President of the South Dakota Police Chiefs' Association Dave McNeil said.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, “Marijuana is the most commonly used psychotropic drug in the U.S., after alcohol. Its use is widespread among young people. In 2018, more than 11.8 million young adults used marijuana in the past year. According to the Monitoring the Future survey, rates of past year marijuana use among middle and high school students have remained steady, but the number of teens in eighth and 10th grades who say they use it daily has increased. With the growing popularity of vaping devices, teens have started vaping THC (the ingredient in marijuana that produces the high), with nearly 4% of 12th-graders saying they vape THC daily. In addition, the number of young people who believe regular marijuana use is risky is decreasing.”
Dr. Benjamin Aaker is a practicing physician and the spokesperson and president of the South Dakota State Medical Association. He said legalization could be an option if marijuana was a safe drug, “but there's no such thing as safe access to marijuana.”
According to Aaker, there are more than 400 chemicals in a marijuana plant, many of which are harmful, particularly to developing feti and adolescents whose brains have not fully developed. The association is publicly opposing Amendment A and Measure 26, although the opinions of individual members in the small, elected group are “not public knowledge,” according to Aaker.
Among the negative health effects a marijuana smoker faces are deteriorated mental health and an increased risk of developing schizophrenia for those who are already mentally ill, lung injuries, emphysema, and risk of cancer.
McNeil said that there has been an “alarming trend” between service calls increasing and drug abuse.“[Marijuana’s] links to depression and suicide really alarms me,” he said.
Although marijuana proponents tout its health benefits, Aaker said there is not enough research to show any quantifiable benefits to its use, and that the drug is “actually a risk.”
“All the evidence is anecdotal; there’s not an actual study,” he said. “You’re ingesting a risky chemical.”
Both Aaker and McNeil also oppose Measure 26. Aaker said, since there are more risks to patients than benefits, “medical” marijuana is a misnomer and the proposed uses of “so-called medical marijuana” are not well-defined.
“Medical marijuana does not serve a purpose at all. The research is not there to agree with that. We need to think about the science: Is it going to harm more than help?,” Aaker said.
Another argument is that if marijuana was real medicine, it would be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aaker said there are drugs on the market that are FDA tested and approved that use some of the chemicals in marijuana without producing a “high.”
McNeil agreed that the idea of dispensing marijuana outside of regular medicine production and distribution is “alarming.”
“That’s already available. Patients can [legally] take it and be prescribed it by a physician,” Aaker said.
McNeil has also noticed an association between marijuana use and mental health problems, domestic violence, child abuse, sexual abuse, and other crimes. Contrary to advocates’ claims that legalization will free up law enforcement to spend more time on more serious, violent crimes, McNeil said in his experience, many serious crimes “have a relationship with marijuana use.”
Currently, McNeil notices “frequent” issues related to marijuana use, and said he “certainly wouldn’t expect it to dissipate” were the drug legalized.
“If it’s legalized, it’s safe to assume more people will try it,” he said. “My real fear is that we’ll see an increase in [emergency] service calls.”
“With an increase in users, I think we’ll see a rise in serious and violent crimes,” McNeil said.
McNeil thinks with drug use increasing in general, the nation will face a health crisis within a decade dealing with “catastrophic, long-term health effects.”
Ultimately, the negative effects, he argues, far outweigh any potential monetary gain for the state.
“For people who think we can make some money off this...How do we quantify its impact on mental health, on domestic violence, on child abuse — how do you put a dollar amount on that? It’s really shallow thinking. Is this a legitimate way to gain money for the state?,” McNeil said.
