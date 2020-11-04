With 622 of the 693 precincts reporting as of early Wednesday morning, it looked as though South Dakota would become the first state to legalize recreational and medicinal marijuana at the same time.
Amendment A, advocating for the legalization of recreational marijuana, and Initiated Measure 26, advocating for medicinal legalization, seemed likely to pass. As of 2:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, Amendment A had 53% of the popular vote, while Measure 26 had 69% of the popular vote.
“I know I speak for all of us--the many hundreds of volunteers who helped get these two initiatives on the ballot, as well as those of us who worked full-time on both of these measures--when I say how thrilled that it looks like we’re going to pass both of our initiatives! We had full confidence that a majority of South Dakotans--if given the opportunity to vote on them--would realize the economic, health, and social justice benefits of marijuana reform, and they did,” said Drey Samuelson, campaign manager for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws.
Amendment A would amend the State Constitution to legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana, as well as require the state legislature to pass laws concerning hemp. Measure 26 would legalize marijuana for medical use, and is protected under Amendment A. The amendment has a provision that requires legislators to pass laws regarding medical marijuana in the event that Measure 26 failed.
“It will clearly prove to South Dakotans that not all power in this state resides in Pierre—our Constitution gives us the power of ballot initiative, and if the Legislature or the Governor refuse to listen to us, we have the power to make political change without them. We just have to be aware that we have the power, and then we have to be willing to use it! Passage of these two ballot initiatives, which were vehemently opposed by (Gov. Kristi Noem), by the Legislature, and by the entire South Dakota political establishment, will send a signal that, as the state motto says, “Under God, the people rule!” Samuelson said.
Under the new laws, adults over 21 years of age are legally allowed to possess, use, transport, and distribute marijuana and paraphernalia. An individual cannot exceed one ounce of marijuana for possession or distribution.
Measure 26 would establish a registration system of certified medicinal users, that can include minors, who have been recommended by their medical practitioner that the use of marijuana would benefit them. Medicinal users will be allowed 3 ounces of marijuana maximum.
"No longer will South Dakotans have to potentially face the loss of their jobs, their reputations, or their freedom for doing what in 11 states is perfectly legal. No longer will South Dakotans have to choose between obeying the law and getting relief from chronic pain, seizures, and anxiety. And no longer will illicit dealers and drug cartels be the folks who profit from the sale of marijuana--now it will be our state's public schools and our general fund," Samuelson said.
The laws would not take effect until July 2021. Judicial clarification for certain aspects of the amendment and initiated measure could be necessary. Marijuana continues to be illegal under federal law.
