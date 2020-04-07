Marsy’s Law for South Dakota has sent letters to each of South Dakota’s 66 county sheriffs reminding them to continue to prioritize their duty to notify crime victims of inmate releases across the state and, where possible, to allow victims the chance to give input during deliberations of precautions considered to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Notification of inmate releases is a constitutional requirement since the passage of Marsy’s Law in South Dakota in 2016.
“This is a difficult time for all of us dealing with COVID-19. Law enforcement officials are
experiencing extraordinary circumstances when considering inmate release options and other
measures to address the global pandemic,” said Erinn Mahathey, National Outreach Director for Marsy's Law. “Like many during this difficult time, victims are facing extraordinary stress from self-isolation and quarantine, which could make them particularly susceptible to trauma from encountering a perpetrator they believe is incarcerated. Marsy’s Law wants to make sure crime victims aren’t forgotten, regardless of what measures are taken to address COVID-19.”
“Marsy’s Law for South Dakota understands the need to curb COVID-19 cases. At the same time, it wants to ensure crime victims and their families are kept safe when release decisions are made,” said Mahathey.
