Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced he is running for the office again in 2022, which is the next election year for the office.
Jason Ravnsborg, the current attorney general, in September 2020 struck a man who was walking along the highway with his car, killing him. Ravnsborg has been charged with three misdemeanors and may also face a legislative impeachment forcing him out of his position as attorney general.
Many including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem have since called for his resignation.
“Certainly, over the last few months, some of the hundreds of conversations, phone calls, texts and emails suggesting I run for AG are attributable to the current difficulties,” Jackley said Tuesday, referring to the car crash that Ravnsborg was involved in. “But I am running for 2022, respective of the current AG, the legislature, governor and the people.”
Former Attorney General Larry Long left the office in 2009 when he was appointed by Gov. Mike Rounds to be a judge in the state’s Second Judicial District. Jackley was appointed to finish that term. Jackley then was elected by South Dakota voters to two four-year terms, before reaching the term limitation. Jason Ravnsborg was then voted in as attorney general.
In 2018 Jackley ran for governor, losing to Noem in the June primary.
“Certainly everybody knows Gov. Kristi Noem and I ran against each other in the last primary,” said Jackley. “I then endorsed her. The attorney general and the governor don’t always have to see eye-to-eye. The AG needs to understand where his ‘lane’ is — law enforcement. I feel through my history of good relationships with three governors that they knew I was always talking with them for the right reasons.”
“The job of AG is to advise the governor, the legislature, and at times the Supreme Court of what he believes the law is. It is, primarily, the legislature and the governor who make the policy decisions,” Jackley said.
In January 2019 Jackley returned to the Gunderson Palmer law firm as a partner, opening up the Pierre branch office.
“The worst part of the AG job is some of the conversations — often the first-time ones — you have to have with victims or defendants where you are breaking very bad news.” Jackley said of a mother who asked for her murdered daughter’s clothes back. “The day that doesn’t affect you is the day you shouldn’t be in a position like law enforcement. While these human moments are tough, you get to also experience the hugs and handshakes that make you know you are making a difference. The responsibility of the AG’s office is working with law enforcement to keep our communities and streets safe.”
There are always things to change in any position, including the AG, Jackley said.
“South Dakota has a history of good AGs who have different approaches. I have sat with previous AGs and gotten different philosophies, personalities, and ways of protecting the public, different ways of achieving that goal,” he said.
Though Jackley believes that his strength is in his proven record and experiences, “on the other side, as with my loss in the governor’s race, I am not perfect. It was humbling. I learned from it. There are things about myself that I can and will change to do better in gaining the trust of the voters. One of the hardest decisions as AG is whether to seek capital punishment; it affects the victim and their family, the defendant and their family, and the law enforcement team putting the case together,” Jackley said.
“I understand that, under state law, you don’t have to be a lawyer to be AG, but I feel you need to be. When handling the murders, the no-body homicides, and other cases, the qualities and components of being a lawyer are needed. You have to be a lawyer, be trusted by the people, be a leader whom the people will follow. The people have to tell the AG to look at any other options,” Jackley said.
When he was attorney general, Jackley says he had a saying, “’Take the time, and convince me from making a mistake.’ Because of that, I try to steer the conversation in a positive direction; try to be a calm voice of reason.”
Jackley is not all work, but it is a big part of his life. “My kids have grown up with this. First of all, I’m always dad. Second, I want them to participate with me — always taking an active part even in my campaigns,” Jackley said.
His son, Michael (17), and daughter, Izzy (soon 15), attend T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre. “As long as I’m always a dad focused on them, that’s what they care about. I learned that from my own Dad.”
Jackley’s interests are, in order, his kids, hunting and fishing, and the family farm near Vale. “But you never get away from the duties and responsibilities of the AG office. There’s always work to be done.” He then added, “Arguably the only job harder than attorney general is being the AG press person.”
“There’s no debating any more; I’ve answered the call,” he said. “I want to go back into the AG office and be a strong voice for victims and a strong partner with law enforcement and communities.”
