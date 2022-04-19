Travelers flying on Pierre's Denver Air Connection flights are no longer required to wear masks after the airline made them optional on Monday night following a federal judge's ruling in Florida.
Denver Air's Director of Business Development Jon Coleman said the airline made masks optional at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The change went into effect right away, and Coleman said they were optional on his flight from Denver to Clovis, New Mexico, about 30 minutes later.
Denver International Airport, where all commercial flights from Pierre Regional Airport connect, reported the mask mandate was no longer in effect due to the federal court's ruling. Denver International's last update reporting the policy change was at 7:46 p.m. on Monday.
On Tuesday, Airport Manager Cameron Howard said the airport had ended its mask requirements following the ruling.
U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa issued a 59-page ruling that ended the mask mandate, and she said the CDC failed to justify its decision and left the requirement fatally flawed due to improper rulemaking procedures.
Following the ruling on Monday, the Transportation Security Administration reported it would no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment, which required masks on public transportation and in hubs. The TSA also reported it rescinded the new Security Directives scheduled to take effect on Tuesday. But the TSA did reiterate that the CDC continues to recommend people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.
Kimball Mizelle's ruling and TSA's changes placed mask requirements on individual airlines.
"It is up to the airlines," Coleman said. "We made the call to make masks optional on our aircraft."
He said the optional mask change applies to passengers and employees.
"The considerations were vetting the information, whether the mask mandate still stood," Coleman said. "And when the information came in that the TSA was no longer going to enforce it and that we were able to confirm that, we made a decision as an airline to follow suit."
Coleman expected in-flight mask requirements to end across the board.
"It's an unenforceable law at this point — you just can't enforce it," he said. "Now, I will say this, if someone prefers to wear a mask, we have no problem with that. And if someone would rather not, we have no problem with that either. It's strictly up to the individual."
Coleman said the changes came quickly, with some confusion for several hours following the ruling. He said some of the major airlines initially planned to continue the mandate but then began internally sharing that they wouldn't enforce it anymore about an hour later.
Major connecting airlines for Pierre — Delta, United and American Airlines — announced they no longer require masks on domestic flights.
"So, the confusion is over," Coleman said. "It's pretty clear that if folks want to wear a mask, they can, and if they don't, they don't have to. I think one important thing is, and this is really more geared toward the people that would prefer to wear a mask, I think that what we're hoping for is people are patient with one another and accepting of one another. If a person chooses to wear a mask, that it's their choice. Just like it's their choice for someone not to."
Coleman also hoped the change would result in fewer confrontations with flight crews.
"The mask mandate made a confrontation between a flight attendant and a passenger more likely," he said.
The Federal Aviation Administration reported 1,150 unruly passenger reports for 2022 as of April 12, and 744 were related to masks. The FAA also reported 345 investigations initiated and 169 enforcement action cases initiated for the same period.
The FAA had 5,981 unruly passenger reports in 2021, with 4,290 mask-related incidents reported, 1,113 initiated investigations and 350 initiated enforcement actions.
"I've traveled a lot, and I understand how it's uncomfortable wearing a mask for hours on end," he said. "And, again, we're just pleased that it's turned out that people have now gotten the choice to wear or not."
