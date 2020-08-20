The world had changed quite from March 13 to Aug. 20 -- the time period between Pierre School District students attending in-person classes.
Nevertheless, about 2,750 students enthusiastically headed to class on Thursday. It was friends, books, friends, lockers, friends, bags ... oh and teachers and learning. It was also social distancing when possible; masks when needed, extra common-sense hygiene, and worries. And that is just among the students and staff.
“I think kids are anxious to get back to school,” Superintendent Kelly Glodt said earlier this week. “I think there are so many benefits to in-person instruction. The socialization factor.”
“We are going to spend time teaching students how to wash their hands, how to social distance, how to hand sanitize,” Glodt added in relation to the battle against COVID-19.
And while many colleges and high schools around the nation are facing a fall without football for the first time in more than 100 years, the Govs of T.F. Riggs High School will take their shot another state championship.
And as of now, Glodt said fans are more than welcome.
“We are going to start off allowing all fans to come,” Glodt said. “We ask them to social distance and wear a mask.”
On the west side of the Missouri River, Stanley County students are expected to return to classes on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.