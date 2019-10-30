The Masons of South Dakota will host a free “Save A Child” training program - or Masonic Model Student Assistance Training Program - for educators Nov. 19-21, at the Yelduz Shrine Center, 802 S. Main Street, Aberdeen.
This event is an intensive, highly experiential training that serves teams of five to eight educators. The teams are trained on how to identify, intervene with and create appropriate action plans for students who may be at risk for issues such as substance abuse, depression, suicided and violence.
“This program was created by former educators to identify and effectively support at risk children,” said Harold Ireland, head of the Masons in South Dakota. “It is an intensive three-day workshop provided to South Dakota educators at no cost, by the Masonic Lodges across South Dakota.”
Masonry, a benevolent, educational and charitable organization is the world’s oldest and largest fraternity of men dedicated to helping each other and contributes to the betterment of society. Masonic Lodges across South Dakota support various local youth and community projects and humanitarian efforts through South Dakota Masonic Charities.
