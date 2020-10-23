South Dakota prison officials began mass testing for COVID-19 among male inmates and employees at facilities in Sioux Falls and Springfield this week, finding more than 400 new cases.
A total of 474 male inmates in the South Dakota prison system had tested positive for COVID-19 by Friday, Oct. 23, with seven of them having recovered, according to figures released by the state Department of Corrections.
The big increase in numbers came largely because the DOC this week began mass testing of inmates and employees at the penitentiary in Sioux Falls, including the Jameson Annex that has the state’s death row, and at the lower security Mike Durfee facility in Springfield, according to a news release from Michael Winder, spokesman for the DOC at its administrative offices in Pierre. The testing found 501 male inmates tested negative for the coronavirus. Meanwhile, 35 prison employees in Sioux Falls and 14 in Springfield have tested positive, with 25 of them having recovered.
Meanwhile, only one female inmate of the 242 who had tested positive — mostly since mass testing was done there in September — at the state’s Women’s Prison in Pierre still has an active case of COVID-19, according to the figures released Friday.
One employee at the Women’s Prison facilities still has a case of COVID-19 of the 18 how had tested positive at some point.
None of the approximately 4,000 inmates and employees or inmate, has died of COVID-19 in the state’s prison system that includes community work centers in Pierre, Sioux Falls, Yankton and Rapid City, according to the DOC’s figures.
Officials with both Corrections and the Department of Health are continuing to conduct mass testing at all DOC facilities.
Once the “mass testing” is completed across the system, the DOC will work with the DOH to develop a plan to do “sentinel testing,” according to Winder. Sentinel testing is method of carrying on random sample testing within a facility where COVID-19 has been found aimed at detecting any new cases promptly.
The DOC/DOH plan will be to test 5% of the non-symptomatic inmates and employees each month.
Those who earlier tested positive would not be included in the sentinel testing, according to Winder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.