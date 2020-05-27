Every day is a new day, and each new day brings new numbers from the COVID-19 pandemic in South Dakota.
There were four more new deaths and 57 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said Wednesday morning, May 27, in the daily teleconference with the Department of Health.
It brought the state’s death toll, still relatively low compared to the nation and world, to 54 deaths.
One of the deaths was the third individual in the 30-39 age group, and as with the second case, this individual did not have any comorbidity issues to contribute to their death other than COVID-19, state officials said.
The first case in the under 40 group did have comorbidity issues, Clayton said when it first happened. The next two did not.
The four deaths were from one resident in Brown County, one in Todd County, and two individuals in Minnehaha County.
Stanley County added another active case on Wednesday, Clayton reported.
Hughes County remained at five active cases, according to the state’s website.
The other counties with cases included: one in each of Charles Mix, Coddington, Davison, Day, Jerauld, Lyman, Turner and Union counties; two in Todd and Brown counties; three in Lincoln and Oglala Lakota counties; four in Roberts County; 10 in Pennington County; 11 in Minnehaha County; and 13 in Beadle County, the state said.
There were no updates to the community impact map, Clayton said.
The numbers have not come in yet for the statewide mass testing three-tiered event.
State officials will not release the results from the mass testing until the data is more complete, according to Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.
“But, I can tell you the number of positives has been very low,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
Even after the mass event finishes, the state planned to stay ahead of the virus.
“After the mass testing happens, in a particular facility, then we’ll move into a sentinel testing phase,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “Where we would expect 2% of the population of the residents and staff to be tested on a weekly basis. And that would be of just random asymptomatic people so we can try to stay ahead of COVID in any of these facilities.”
So far, state officials have tested 1,899 residents and 2,754 staff members in nursing homes across the state, Malsam-Rysdon said.
There are currently 6,600 tests in progress and 4,400 scheduled in the coming weeks to complete tier one and two of congregate living mass testing across the state, she said.
One factor helping state officials is new testing capacity at the State Health Laboratory.
“We now have the capacity to run about 1,400 to 1,500 tests per day,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
Officials are aware that members of the public want to see as much data as possible released, Malsam-Rysdon said. However, there are limits to what the state officials are willing to do when it comes to privacy.
Officials will not release data based on neighborhoods or municipalities, especially in the case of smaller towns and communities. Malsam-Rysdon said this is because the potential for identification of individuals would be at stake.
It is problematic because the demographic information provided on the website could lead to identification. However, if the numbers move in a way the state could release more information on smaller areas without identifying people, they may adjust how they distribute it, Malsam-Rysdon said.
When antibody testing begins, state officials will not report the results in the same category as the other category currently being used, Clayton said.
“They will be reported separately,” Clayton said. “We want to make sure there is a clear picture of what the current status of COVID-19 is in the state, and a viral RNA test tells you something different than an antibody test.”
Two things are currently happening in the state: There has been an increase of testing and, as such, an increase in positive test results.
Due to increased testing from relaxed prerequisite protocols for potential COVID-19 infected individuals, coupled with increased in numbers of positive results across the state in counties without many cases and the counties with continued numbers, those numbers will continue to rise, state leaders said.
The main takeaway is to know what risk level the county they reside or work in is under at the particular time, and to and take appropriate precautions in protecting themselves, Clayton said.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
