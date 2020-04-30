Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed May as Archaeology & Historic Preservation Month in South Dakota.
The month “acquaints the public with the disciplines of archaeology and historic preservation and strengthens the enduring bond between the past and the present,” said Noem in the proclamation.
Historic Preservation Month has been celebrated in South Dakota and the nation since 1973. The state added archaeology in 2005 to recognize it as a partner in historic preservation.
“South Dakota’s cultural heritage is rich and diverse as represented by thousands of archaeological and historical sites, historic buildings, and landscapes that have been identified and recorded throughout the state,” said Jay D. Vogt, director of the South Dakota State Historical Society at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre. “Public appreciation and understanding is the foundation of preserving South Dakota’s past for future generations.”
The 2020 theme for the month is “Reviewing Our Historic Places with 20/20 Vision.”
The State Historical Society wants to know what your favorite South Dakota historic site is, which will be shared on the Society’s Historic Preservation Facebook page. Send an e-mail to shpo@state.sd.us or tag your own Facebook post using @southdakotashpo.
Also, the State Historical Society sponsors a statewide essay contest for all fourth graders, the year in which South Dakota history is taught. This is so students to get a better appreciation of their historic resources, the stories they tell, and why they should be maintained.
Students were asked to write a 100-400 word essay about any South Dakota location that is at least 50 years old, why it is a favorite place for them and why it should be saved. It did not need to be a historic site. Entries were judged on quality of writing, content and theme, and originality of thought.
There were 133 entries, from 19 towns across the state.
The first-place winner was Mathew Jons from Buchanan Elementary School in Pierre. Mathew’s essay “The DC Booth Fish Hatchery Matters” won a $100 cash prize and a one-year family membership to the South Dakota State Historical Society valued at $50.
The top three essays can be viewed on the State Historical Society’s website, history.sd.gov/preservation/archhpmonth.aspx.
