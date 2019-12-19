Eighteen-year-old John Mayer, charged with felony possession of a marijuana derivative called “shatter,” after his arrest July 29 on LaFramboise Island in Pierre, was allowed into a relatively new diversion program for young, nonviolent offenders designed as an alternative to criminal prosecution.
Mayer, known as J.R., had pleaded not guilty in August in a Pierre courtroom to the felony charge that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
Because Mayer is the son of state Sixth Circuit Judge Bridget Mayer — and of longtime top Assistant Attorney General Robert Mayer — state court officers in Pierre, including Judge Mayer, recused themselves from the case.
Presiding over his case is retired state Circuit Judge Thomas Trimble of Rapid City.
Recent acting and interim deputy prosecutor in Hughes County, Randy Seiler, retired as U.S. attorney and longtime federal prosecutor, was tabbed to prosecute John Mayer, who hired Sioux Falls attorney Russ Janklow to defend him.
Mayer’s application to the Pennington County Young Adult Diversion Program was approved, with the condition that he serve 14 days in the Pennington County Jail, which he did in November.
Seiler said he insisted on the 14-day jail term and otherwise approves of Mayer getting into the diversion program.
“It’s an alternative for nonviolent offenders from ages 18 to 25 with little criminal record, to avoid criminal prosecution and the possibility of a potential criminal felony record,” Seiler said.
The director of the program in Rapid City accepted Mayer into the program, which gives him a second chance, Seiler said.
Janklow told the Capital Journal that similar practices in Minnehaha County in Sioux Falls for young people, as well as a growing presumption that a first-offense drug crime, even if a felony, is to bring a sentence of probation with treatment as a more effective measure against drug crimes.
The diversion program director has said it aims to keep young offenders from getting deeper into criminal activity and has been a success.
The program comprises four months of intensive treatment. If Mayer successfully completes that, Seiler said he will dismiss the felony county against him. But then there is another year of less intensive, but monitored period for Mayer in which he must keep the law and remain employed, among other conditions. If he violates those, Seiler can bring back the felony charge against him.
If Mayer succeeds through the entire 16 months of the program, the charges against him will be expunged and he will not have a criminal record. Janklow said Mayer has tested clean of any drug use since his arrest last summer and has followed court conditions at all points. The 14 days his client served in jail is a longer sentence than many people get for a similar first felony drug offense, Janklow said.
Mayer’s arrest and charging also got an unfair amount of news coverage, said Janklow, who admits he knows what that’s like, since his late father was Gov. Bill Janklow. “If this was the son of anybody else but the son of a judge and a prosecutor, it wouldn’t have been portrayed in the paper with a big picture,” Janklow said of his client.
For his part, Seiler said John Mayer did not get any special breaks in his case because of his parents’ prominent jobs in the state’s justice system.
“You can look at sentences (for similar crimes) in Minnehaha County and Hughes County, and people aren’t getting any jail time for meth,” Seiler said. “I was appointed the special prosecutor to handle this matter and the decision I made was based on my 22 years of experience as a prosecutor and not on who J.R. Mayer’s parents happen to be.”
