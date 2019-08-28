John Robert Eugene Mayer pleaded not guilty Wednesday in state court in Pierre to illegal possession of a Schedule 1 drug, tetrahydrocannabinol marijuana (THC), in the form of “marijuana shatter.”
It’s a Class 5 felony with a maximum sentence of five years in prison, retired state Judge Thomas Trimble told Mayer, who turned 18 early this year.
Mayer also pleaded not guilty to a second count in the indictment, of ingesting marijuana, a Class 1 misdemeanor,with a top sentence of one year in jail.
Mayer was arrested just before midnight July 29 on LaFramboise Island in Pierre by police, who initially laid out 8 possible counts, including two Class 5 felonies involving shatter and six lesser alcohol and pot-related charges.
The Hughes County State’s Attorney’s Office ended up indicting Mayer on the two counts.
Randy Seiler, retired U.S. attorney and longtime federal prosecutor in Pierre, is serving as prosecutor.
Mayer hired Sioux Falls attorney Russ Janklow to defend him.
In the small court room on Wednesday, Mayer, dressed in a white shirt, tie and tan slacks, said only, “Yes, your Honor,” in response to a few questions from Trimble, who drove over from Rapid City where he retired from the bench in the state’s Seventh Circuit.
Trimble is hearing the case because Mayer’s mother is a recently appointed judge in the Sixth Circuit based in Pierre and she and the other two judges in the Circuit recused themselves from the case.
Hughes County State’s Attorney Roxanne Hughes also recused herself, which is why Seiler, as Fort Pierre attorney who has worked for the county as an interim and contracted prosecutor, is filling the state’s role in the case against Mayer.
Did Mayer plan to plead not guilty, Trimble asked the defense table.
“It is for today,” Janklow said.
Trimble discussed scheduling the next hearing for Mayer and Janklow said it probably won’t go to trial.
“We have been in contact with Mr. Seiler and bounced around a couple of different options,” Janklow said. “I think the parties are going to come to an agreement before too long.”
Seiler nodded assent to this when Janklow turned his way.
Trimble set the next hearing for Nov. 1 “to give you plenty of time to get your negotiations” complete.
“One other matter,” Seiler told Trimble. Under his initial bond conditions, Mayer has been going in for twice daily blood tests, mostly directed at keeping him from using alcohol. “We’re requesting two things. One is that a UA (urine analysis) be done today.” that would be to find out if Mayer had signs of THC or other illegal drugs in his system. A court services officer was in court and could administer the kind of field test used in such circumstances, Seiler said. He also asked Trimble to order Mayer to start having “twice a week” random UA administered.
Janklow said Mayer would like to have a SCRAM bracelet wrapped around his ankle that would allow constant monitoring of any alcohol intake through skin sensors.
Seiler said he had no problem with a SCRAM, which would cost Mayer more than the twice daily blood tests;but he still wanted twice-weekly UAs added to the regimen.
“We are not going to object to a UA today,” Janklow said. Mayer has not missed or failed a PBT test in the month since his arrest. But a UA might show some traces of Mayer’s use of shatter THC from July 29, since such usage can leave signs for three weeks or so, Janklow said.
And that same chemical fact means that testing him once a week for THC via a UA would be effective, since any use of marijuana would be detectable for up to three weeks, Janklow told Trimble.
Mayer is working two jobs, including one about 30 miles away that takes up most of his day, so it’s difficult for him to get back to the Hughes County Jail for testing, Janklow said. So he said Mayer was hoping for a SCRAM bracelet and only once-a-week UAs.
Seiler argued that out of “an abundance of caution,” twice-weekly UAs is a good idea to make sure Mayer doesn’t use other drugs.
Trimble ordered once-a-week UAs for Mayer and that they begin now.
Everyone waited around for a few minutes while a UA was done with Mayer.
“He tested clean,” Janklow told the Capital Journal as he and Mayer left the court house.
Janklow is the son of the late governor, Bill Janklow.
Marijuana “shatter” is a potent extract of marijuana, made by forcing a solvent, such as butane, through the pot to extract a concentrated form that hardens into an amber, glasslike form of hash oil that can shatter like glass and usually is ingested using a specialized pipe. A single hit of shatter can give the user as much THC as an entire joint of marijuana, according to a pot advocacy online source.
In state law, shatter and other hash oil and marijuana extracts are treated not as "regular" marijuana, which involves usually a Class 1 misdemeanor charge; but as Class 5 felonies, equivalent to using methamphetamine, cocaine or heroine.
