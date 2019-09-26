The numbers continue to be grim coming from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office in Omaha that manages the Upper Missouri River Basin’s system of six mainstem dams with reservoirs, including Lake Oahe.
This week, Army Corps officials said they have 10 weeks to evacuate 53 percent of the system’s flood control storage before winter sets in and releases have to be nearly stopped to avoid downstream flooding caused by ice. Total storage in the system is at 64.5 million acre-feet (MAF), higher than it was at this late date in the season than last year and even in the historic flood year of 2011. The 50-year average amount of water stored in the system is about 56 MAF.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service is forecasting “significant precipitation over much of the Basin for the next seven days,” and “strong likelihood for above-normal precipitation over the entire Basin, particularly the Upper Basin,” according to the Corps’ update on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The Upper Basin is from Sioux City north-northwest, eight states or more of drainage.
The Army Corps is upping the release rates at the six big dams, including Oahe’s release rate going from 58,000 cubic feet per second, where it’s at this week, to 61,000 cfs on Monday, Sept. 30, where it will stay through November, perhaps.
When the Oahe Dam releases get up to the rate of 61,000 cfs, about 10 percent or more higher than it has been for much of the summer, Fort Pierre will see some effects, said Mayor Gloria Hanson.
“We’ll see some minor problems but I don’t think it will be anything major,” she told the Capital Journal on Thursday. “We have had high levels all summer and this isn’t going to be much higher than it has been all summer.”
Hanson lives in Marion’s Garden, the development not far north of the Waldron Bridge near the river, with canals along several homes.
“Where we live, our sidewalks on the canal side have been underwater for about a foot anyway. So it’s going to be another foot probably above that. It kills more grass, but it doesn’t do any real damage to the homes.”
“I think for Whispering Shores Drive (along the river north of Marion’s Garden), the water will be about six inches above their wall,” Hanson said. “I don’t think we will see any impacts (on homes) until it was up to about 70,000 cfs. That would probably impact some homes that have standing water in Frontier Road.” That’s a neighborhood north of the city limits fairly near the dam.
But overall, the river has been high all summer because of rains and high release levels from the dam, most people don’t have basements who live near the river and the sump pumps have been doing their job, Hanson said.
The Army Corps said this week that 53 percent of the storage behind the six mainstem dams on the Upper Missouri, from Gavins Point northwest to Fort Peck in Montana, still must be emptied within 10 weeks. Once winter sets in, the Corps can’t release much water from the six dams because freezing conditions will cause overland flooding along the river. Not getting the total storage in the six reservoirs down to about 56 MAF, there won’t be enough room to handle next spring and summer’s runoff, Army Corps officials say.
“My concern is if we continue to get rains or get a lot of snows, that they won’t be able to get the level down in Lake Oahe,” Hanson said. “Then if we have another wet spring or summer . . . “
So the Army Corps is releasing water from the dams about as fast as it dares, well above normal levels.
Which poses problems, of course, downstream.
On Thursday, the Corps issued a warning to those who plan to be out snagging paddlefish when the season opens Oct. 1, if they are going to be downstream of Gavins Point, the southernmost dam on the Upper MIssouri, on the South Dakota/Nebraska border.
Releases from Gavins Point will be at or above 80,000 cfs through October, more than twice normal release rates and the highest outflows from that dam ever in October, the Army Corps announced on Thursday.
“The high outflows will cause turbulent and unpredictable water conditions on the river below Gavins Point. All anglers, both in vessels and on the shore line, are encouraged to use extreme caution. Life jackets should be worn by everyone in vessels and on the shoreline. People fishing from the banks should pay attention to their footing as the high river flows can cause slippery condition and rip-rap (rocks) along the banks to shift. Boaters should not anchor their boats. Even anchoring from the bow can be dangerous in turbulent water.”
The billions of dollars of damage done this year in eastern South Dakota and along the lower Missouri River south of Sioux City has been the major flooding story of 2019. But Fort Pierre and Pierre remember the big flood of 2011 that changed things. Seeing runoff into the Upper Missouri this year that rivals the runoff in 2011 has gotten the attention of everyone who lives near the Missouri.
Hanson and other city leaders and residents monitor the river levels and dam releases on a daily basis. The website of the Marion’s Garden homeowners association includes updated information from the Army Corps.
This year just highlights the need for long-term plans for both cities, Hanson said.
“Both of our cities are looking at systems that would be quicker and easier and less disruptive and destructive ways of protecting our properties from the high water,” Hanson said. “And I think that’s going to have to be just a routine plan, that when the water gets high, this is what we are going to do. Fort Pierre is lower than Pierre, so we will get it first. We have to be proactive.” .
Hanson no doubt will be at the public meeting in Fort Pierre on Oct. 23 when U.S. Army Corps flood management experts will explain their plans and answer questions, as they do each spring and fall. National Weather Service staff members also will be at the meeting.
Igt’s at 10 a.m., central time, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the Casey Tibbs Conference Center up on the hill, well above the Missouri, on 210 Verendrye Drive in Fort Pierre.
Similar meetings will be held on Oct. 22 in Fort Peck, Montana and Bismarck; in Sioux City on Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. and at three sites in Missouri and Nebraska Oct. 24 and 25.
