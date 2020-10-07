Mayor Steve Harding proclaimed Oct. 6 “Dennis Pfrimmer Day in the City of Pierre,” at the City Commission meeting Tuesday in City Hall, citing Pfrimmer’s long leadership of Capital Area Counseling Services.
A part of CAC for 30-plus years and hired as president and CEO in 2001, Pfrimmer “made it into one of the most effective nonprofit agencies in central South Dakota,” Harding said. “Under Dennis, it’s grown from a staff of two dozen to a staff of over 100.”
Harding said Pfrimmer in recent years oversaw the fundraising and construction of a $5.8 million facility that finally a year ago put about all of CACS under one roof. That was a big improvement, civic leaders said, after years of the nonprofit with far-flung missions being physically far-flung, too, using several places, some not easy to find or use, which made things difficult for clients and staff alike.
Pfrimmer also played a big role in bringing about the new $4.4 million renovation and expansion of the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area completed this summer, said Harding, who early in his first term in July 2017 pledged $2 million of city funds to the project.
CACS serves as the umbrella nonprofit helping in the administration of the Boys & Girls Club.
Harding cited CACS’ mission as providing “a wide range of mental health services to children and families, adults with serious mental illness, individuals experiencing a mental health crisis or contemplating suicide, and, anyone who is seeking outpatient counseling.”
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson made a rare appearance at her sister city’s seat of government Tuesday to join in lauding Pfrimmer. For several years, Hanson served as executive director of the local United Way.
“I got to know Dennis quite well because every agency he is involved with were United Way partners,” Hanson said. “It is such an honor to be part of this. Dennis Pfrimmer has been so important to our community for the past 30-some years.”
Harding and Hanson each highlighted Pfrimmer’s leadership in addressing “the wave of teenage suicides that shocked the Pierre area,” in the 1990s.
(The two mayors were referring to the 1990s. State health officials told the Capital Journal in 2013 that suicide rates in four counties including Pierre and Fort Pierre were significantly higher, statistically, in the 1990s than rates in the rest of the state and in the four counties — Hughes, Stanley, Sully and Lyman — since or before the 1990s.)
In 2018, CACS was awarded a $500,000 prize for Community Innovation from the prestigious Bush Foundation, based in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Pfrimmer announced his retirement in September 2019. In January, Amy Iversen-Pollreisz was named to succeed Pfrimmer, effective in March 2020.
