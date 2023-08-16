Pierre Mayor Steve Harding reads “Pete and the Cat Go Camping” to children at LaBarge Park on Wednesday morning. Harding was serving as a guest reader for Rawlins Municipal Library’s outdoor storytime program.
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding reads “Pete and the Cat Go Camping” to children at LaBarge Park on Wednesday morning. Harding was serving as a guest reader for Rawlins Municipal Library’s outdoor storytime program.
Before Pierre Mayor Steve Harding began reading to young children at LaBarge Park on Wednesday morning, he gave them the floor. He was about to read the book “Pete and the Cat Go Camping” (2018) by author and artist James Dean, so Harding asked the children if they’d been camping. He also raised the whole topic of pets and animals with them before launching into the reading.
“I always try to get them involved so they can relate to what we’re doing, whether it be junior achievement or, like this morning, camping,” he said. “I try to get their experiences into the story.”
Harding served as a guest reader on Wednesday for the Rawlins Municipal Library’s outdoor storytime program, which runs through August and September at 10 and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at various parks. Library Director Abby Edwardson said staff members held the outdoor storytimes last summer with good results, mixing story-reading with sprawling outdoor backdrops.
“I think it sparks your creative energy,” Edwardson said. “You get to enjoy the beautiful sunshine and the beautiful parks that the park department maintains.”
About 20 children and adults were on hand at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the morning's first session. The summer storytimes are designed for young children up through kindergarten-age.
After reading “Pete and the Cat Go Camping,” Harding read Anna Dewdney's “Llama Llama Loves Camping” (2018), a book that received an especially buoyant reaction from the children. The weather was fine on Wednesday morning, with crickets and birds chirping in the background, seeming to echo the sounds in the stories.
“Being outside helps to connect them to nature a little bit, just like in the story,” Fort Pierre resident Matthew Blaseg said.
He was in the park with his wife Taryn Blaseg and their 1-year-old daughter Natalie.
“It keeps kids active,” he added. “You get to be at the park.”
After the stories, Youth Services Coordinator JoAnn Fischer led a singalong to “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” with the children shaking maracas to the beat.
Harding said he enjoyed the banter with the children as he read and talked with them.
“I actually have a teaching certificate from college,” said Harding, a graduate of Black Hills State University. “I always just love the younger kids … I try to get them involved so they can relate to what we’re doing, whether it be Junior Achievement or, like this morning, camping.”
Harding said he also gives children the opportunity to “ask the Mayor questions” whenever he speaks to them. The children on Wednesday were a little young for that, he said, but he noted that once children hit third grade or so they tend to take advantage of the opportunity.
“They might ask me, ‘Do you have a dog,’ or ‘What do you do at the city?’” he said. “I try to give general answers that they would understand, like ‘I’m responsible for making sure that your lights turn on and for making sure that when you brush your teeth, the water comes out.’”
The question he hears most frequently, he said, is “When is the new pool going to be open?” He heard that one on Wednesday, too, though it came from one of the adults in the group. Still, the children seemed eager for the answer.
“The pool will be open next year,” he said. “When the school year is out next spring, the new pool will be open.”
He said the pool will be completed in this fall and ready for use in the spring.
“This year you’ll start seeing some of the big slides,” he said. “They also have what they call a zero-entry pool. You can just walk right in and it will be ankle deep, and then to your knees. That will be open next year.”
The wait for the next outdoor storytime isn’t quite as long. The next gatherings are slated for 10 and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Devine Park.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.