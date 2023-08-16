Before Pierre Mayor Steve Harding began reading to young children at LaBarge Park on Wednesday morning, he gave them the floor. He was about to read the book “Pete and the Cat Go Camping” (2018) by author and artist James Dean, so Harding asked the children if they’d been camping. He also raised the whole topic of pets and animals with them before launching into the reading.

“I always try to get them involved so they can relate to what we’re doing, whether it be junior achievement or, like this morning, camping,” he said. “I try to get their experiences into the story.”

