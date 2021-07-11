The Four Corners amateur baseball team hosted the Miller/Wessington Outlaws at the Four Corners Field outside of Hayes on Sunday. Four Corners won 7-6.
Four Corners was down 6-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning. They clawed back to within a run off of runs by Justin Allen and Andrew McCloud. Four Corners took the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning when Andrew McCloud hit a two-run double to go up 7-6. Noah Hainy was able to get the outs necessary in the ninth inning to ensure a Four Corners victory.
Nathan Hainy led Four Corners with three hits, while Andrew McCloud had two runs batted in. Ryan Soler, Rafael Clemente, Jay Winter and Dustin Harvey led the Outlaws with two hits. Clemente had three RBIs.
Noah Hainy led Four Corners to victory on the hill. He lasted two innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out three.
Dustin Harvey took the loss for the Outlaws. He surrendered six runs on four hits over four innings, striking out three.
Four Corners (9-5) will next see action against the Wessington Springs Owls in Wessington Springs on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
