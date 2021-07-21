The 47th Annual South Dakota Governor’s Cup Walleye Fishing Tournament was held at Lake Oahe this past weekend. A total of 156 teams competed in the two-day tournament.
Gerrick McComsey and Max Sheets took home first place with a total fish weight of 42.43 pounds. The tournament victory is the fifth Governors Cup win for McComsey, who has now won five championships with four different partners. Travis Sanger and Eric Lindemann placed second with a total weight of 38.54 pounds, including the biggest fish at 10.12 pounds. Tyson Keller and Duane Hjelm, who came into the weekend looking for a third straight tournament championship, placed third with 31.99 pounds caught.
Overall, 1111 fish were caught, totalling out at 2146.35 pounds. The average weight per fish was 1.93 pounds, while the average number of fish per team was 7.12 pounds. The average weight per team was 13.67 pounds. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks does not allow the fish caught in the tournament to be released back into the water. The fish that were caught were kept by each group or donated to South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger.
