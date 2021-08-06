McDonald's stock image
Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

Local McDonald’s owner-operators are donating 75 school supply kits to Pierre teachers on Monday from 2-4 p.m.

Teachers must register online for a time slot.

The kits include pencils, dry erase markers, hand sanitizer, tissues, paper, Post-it notes and more. Leonard Management Group is donating more than $30,000 in school supplies to teachers across three states, including South Dakota.

