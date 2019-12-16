The McDonald’s restaurant in Pierre on Sioux Avenue is being sold to an Omaha franchise owner who already has stores with the golden arches in four states.
Steve Leonard, who with his son, Nate Leonard, and his son-in-law, Blake Zogleman, owns Leonard Management in Elkhorn on the west edge of Omaha, told the Capital Journal on Monday that the sale may close as early as Tuesday, Dec. 17.
“I’m on my way to Pierre,” he said Monday about 1 p.m. “We’ve got some things to go through in the next 24 to 36 hours.’
He arrived in Pierre by mid-afternoon to meet with employees and finish details of the purchase.
The news first got out to the Capital Journal about 10 days ago when employees confirmed that their franchise owners had just told them the store was changing hands.
But both buyer and seller remained tight-lipped while working out final details of the change of hands. They are similar and have known each other for a long time.
The McDonald’s in Pierre was built at 610 W. Sioux Ave. in 1981, and for the past quarter century has been owned by franchisee Michael Hartshorn of Watertown, South Dakota.
He started working for a McDonald’s in Aberdeen in the early 1970s, working his way up to become a franchise owner.
For years, he’s owned McDonald’s restaurants in Brookings and Pierre, and two in Watertown, South Dakota.
In 2007, Hartshorn’s son, Jordan, came back to work for him, spending time at all the restaurants..
“I lived in Pierre,” Jordan Hartshorn told the Capital Journal. “It’s a great town and we liked doing business there.”
About a year or two ago, the Hartshorns formed Hart2Hart and bought five more restaurants — in Worthington, Minnesota and, in Iowa: in Sheldon, Spencer, Sioux Center and Storm Lake, according to their website.
Chicago-based McDonald’s has about 14,000 restaurants in the United States, about 95 percent of them owned by franchisees such as the Leonards and the Hartshorns.
The McDonald’s corporation owns the real estate every restaurant sits on, in part so the franchisee can’t switch to another brand. But the franchisees employ the workers.
Several McDonald’s franchisees in eastern South Dakota and nearby states formed a cooperative several years ago to work together. Michael Hartshorn ran the cooperative for years and the Leonards are part of it. The cooperative arrangement is encouraged by the McDonald’s corporation as it helps not only in marketing but in keeping things consistent store to store, they say.
Leonard bought his first McDonald’s restaurant in 1991, about the same time Michael Hartshorn got into the franchise ownership.
Both family-run franchises emphasize being good partners in the communities where they have restaurants.
On Monday afternoon, Steve Leonard huddled with his son and Preston Stahl, the company’s operations chief and the Pierre store’s general manager, Stacy Lee. She’s in charge of the 52 employees at the restaurant.
They were told several days ago of the impending change.
Leonard said his purchase of the Pierre restaurant could close as early as Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Nothing big is going to change in the near future, Leonard said. He has lots of plans, that include expanding the store, on its current site or elsewhere.
“We are going to do substantial changes to the physical plant as it now sits,” he told the Capital Journal.
All such plans by a franchise owner have to be approved by the McDonald’s corporation, which always owns the real estate, Leonard said.
Leonard Management has 31 McDonald’s restaurants in four states: Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and in South Dakota: in Huron, Madison, Chamberlain, Winner, Yankton and two stores in Mitchell.
“We have been in the business 29 years,” he said. “We know the restaurant business.”
Leonard said he knows about the challenge Pierre and Fort Pierre pose for employers, with a shortage of labor as the unemployment level is about as low as anyplace in the nation, usually under 3 percent.
On the franchise’s website, Leonard says he takes pride in the employees and aims to have a diverse workforce.
“We encourage our people to bring their unique talents, fun personalities and diverse experiences with them to work every day. Our people make us great.”
“We also feel strongly about supporting our communities and giving back through youth programs, team sponsorships, community organizations, school activities/fundraisers . . .” he said on the site.
The Pierre restaurant will be the franchise’s eighth store in South Dakota, Leonard said.
“We’re glad to be here,” Leonard said. “It’s a good state to do business in and it looks like this is a good city to do business in.”
