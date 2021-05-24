The demolition of the McDonald’s restaurant in Pierre on March 17 only took a few hours. Since then, the progress on the construction of the new McDonald’s is on schedule and, depending on the weather, expected to open in early July.
Preston Stahl is the McDonald’s director of operations for South Dakota and northern Nebraska, which includes 32 sites. He said the new Pierre site will have an 88-person seating area, designed in wood and stone. There will be an extended drive-through service area with state-of-the-art machinery -- an area larger and more easily accessible for personnel to work. Because of market feedback, they are doubling the capacity for drive-through ordering.
“I was here to oversee the demolition of the old building,” Bill Hirchert, Rapid City general contractor, said. “And, it’s a busy little place right now. Even with that big rain that shut us down for a week, we are really close -- within a day or two either way -- of being where we are supposed to be.”
Hirchert, with MAC Construction, said that his list of subcontractors includes Pierre’s Ferding Electric Inc. Midwest Construction and Development, Leid holt, McNeely & Leidholt Cooling & Heating and R&W Construction out of Fort Pierre.
“We are still in framing and exterior site work,” Hirchert said. “And, the plumbers and electricians are working here now. About as fast as we get a wall up, they are installing the rough-in. With eight roofers, we must have about 30 workers on the job site right now.”
The driveway and other exterior work revolves around the construction of two drive-through order lanes, which will converge into one pick-up lane.
“We are always innovating, learning how important drive-throughs are,” Stahl said. “This site will be a test market for cashless payment. And, sometime soon after we open our doors, DoorDash will be offered."
The new building — still one floor with no basement added — will actually be farther east on the property than the previous 30-plus-year-old building was. When reopened, there will be parking on three sides, rather than just the previous east and north sides.
“The biggest thing on this job is the short window to start and finish -- 108 days -- from demolition and water lines, foundation, building, site work. It doesn’t give you much room for any rain days,” Hirchert said. “All the subcontractors need a good sense of humor and to be able to work together, to work with a schedule so tight. The surrounding neighbors and businesses have been excellent to work with, especially when two lanes of Sioux Avenue were closed down for when the underground utilities were going in. Everyone’s been good to work with.”
The new building, equipment and grounds will spotlight continued modernizations, following just six years after the Mitchell McDonald’s was also razed and rebuilt from the ground up. The new layout inside will have a third window for desserts, and for specialty drinks that take a little longer to make, said site manager Dustin Curry.
“The new building and all the equipment is nothing without the people,” Mike Schulte, area supervisor of Pierre, Chamberlain, Winner and Valentine, said. “Our investment in property is less than in the people who work hard for us. We are giving them the best technology and systems, and assembly stations.”
The businesses, when reopened, will require almost 90 employees. Around 20 of those could be management material employees.
“We don’t place a limit on how many can be full-time employees,” Currie said. “Full-time could be 50 percent, 60 percent, all of them if we have the business.”
New employees, including 14-year-olds, start at $13 per hour. Opening and closing shifts earn $14 per hour. Shift or work-area management start at $15 per hour. Benefits, work time flexibility, continuous training, a consciousness of the difficulties of commuting, are all selling points to Stahl’s statement of “We want to take care of our people.”
For job applicants, training can start now; in the Pierre office, at other sites with any travel expenses paid, and with some on-line training options. People can also apply at www.leonardmcd.com. For more information, call Leonard Management at 605-224-5003.
