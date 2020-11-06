The late U.S. Sen. George McGovern, D-S.D., remains the only South Dakotan ever nominated by a major party to serve as its presidential nominee, as he was by Democrats in 1972.
McGovern wrote 18 books, and as a prominent politician, had several books written about him. However, as of this October, he is now the subject of a children’s biography book, too.
“George McGovern: South Dakota’s Legendary Legislator,” was written by Sarah Nearman Herbert, a retired elementary school teacher from Sioux Falls, and published on Amazon Oct. 24. The short, 26-page book gives a brief overview of McGovern’s life and his accomplishments, from his childhood in Mitchell to his exploits as a pilot during World War II, to his time in Congress and his campaigns for president. The book also has a “Moments in History” section that briefly explains historical events referenced in the book as well as a timeline section that outlines each major event in McGovern’s life.
Herbert first had the idea for a children’s book after McGovern’s passing in 2012. At the time, she was a fourth-grade teacher. Fourth-grade social studies curriculum focuses on South Dakota history and famous South Dakotans, and Herbert noticed there was a lack of resources about McGovern that were at an elementary-middle school reading level; every book and online source was geared toward adults.
“This children’s picture biography was originally intended to be used for research on famous South Dakotans for my fourth-graders. It soon became evident that more than just fourth-graders wanted to know more about the only South Dakotan to be a candidate for president of the United States,” Herbert said in a Facebook post announcing the book’s publication.
There is a wealth of information on McGovern available, just not in kid-friendly formats. The book is written at a fourth through eighth-grade reading level, and there is a glossary in the back with the definitions of words that younger readers might not know yet.
“I thought, there’s so much information out there, I should be able to take it and turn it into something kids can use,” Herbert told the Capital Journal. “It was quite a task.”
Herbert said she wanted to hit the major highlights of his life to keep McGovern’s legacy alive and teach kids why he was a good influence on South Dakota.
“McGovern gives kids a role model if they have big aspirations [beyond South Dakota],” Herbert said. “I really think he’s a great man. South Dakotans can’t forget about him. There are not very many South Dakotans that have achieved a worldwide presence.”
For her research, Herbert read three books by McGovern himself, a book written by his wife Eleanor, and several other biographies, as well as drawing from articles from the Argus Leader and material from the George McGovern Center at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell. Herbert credited the archivist Laurie Langland at the McGovern Center with helping her gain knowledge and giving her feedback.
Herbert said the most difficult part of the book was not the writing, but its publication. She decided to self-publish on Amazon after having difficulty finding a publisher. She produced the book with the help of her sons, who have experience in publishing and design, and she said she thought the final product “turned out pretty well.”
The book is available in e-book or softcover format on Amazon.
