Pierre's Hannah and JJ McGray of the Pierre Taekwondo team competed in a sparring only tournament in Bryant earlier this month.

Three members of the Pierre Taekwondo team shined at a sparring only tournament in Bryant earlier this month.

JJ McGray placed first in the boys teen division, while Hannah McGray placed third in the girls pre-teen division. Aiden Van Balen placed third in the boys advanced belt division.

Pierre Taekwondo meets on Monday and Thursday nights at the Community Bible Church in Pierre.

