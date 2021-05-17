Three members of the Pierre Taekwondo team shined at a sparring only tournament in Bryant earlier this month.
JJ McGray placed first in the boys teen division, while Hannah McGray placed third in the girls pre-teen division. Aiden Van Balen placed third in the boys advanced belt division.
Pierre Taekwondo meets on Monday and Thursday nights at the Community Bible Church in Pierre.
