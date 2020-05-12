McKenna Cass has played clarinet in the T.F. Riggs High School Band for four years. She has also been a member of the Emerald Regiment marching band. Kenna also picked up bass clarinet this year.
Her family includes: father, Scott; mother, Teresa; sister, Kelsey; and brother, Colton.
“I plan on going to South Dakota State University, to go into animal science and further my education in hope to either go into pre-veterinary or wildlife research in hopes to help keep animals from extinction and to figure out diseases in them,” Cass said.
“My favorite band experience is meeting the friends I have now,” she added.
The freshmen, sophomores, and juniors offered these words and phrases about Kenna: nice, nerd, bold, bookworm, friendly, amiable, cheerful, kind, wizard, respectful, sensitive, aggressive, relatable, awesome, funny, respectable, fun, Game of Thrones, wolf, quiet, hilarious, talented, happy.
