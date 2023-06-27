Medicaid
Buy Now

As many as 42,000 more South Dakotans may qualify for Medicaid following the the passage of a 2022 ballot measure, which will go into effect July 1. 

 Image provided

Medicaid expansion begins in South Dakota on July 1, a move sparked by a successful ballot initiative last November in which 56% of South Dakotans voted for the expansion.

That means, according to the South Dakota Department of Social Services website, that “an estimated 52,000 new individuals” will qualify for Medicaid.

Michaela Seiber

Michaela Seiber
Shelley Ten Napel

Shelley Ten Napel
Penny Kelley

Penny Kelley

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments