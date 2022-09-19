Avera

Amendment D expands Medicaid benefits to those 18 or under 65 with income at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty level. The measure is on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

 Avera Health

Expanding Medicaid in South Dakota is either a prudent use of tax dollars designed to enhance health care coverage or a disaster that will bust the state budget. Those are the arguments offered by backers and opponents of Amendment D, a measure that would expand access to Medicaid in the state.

Funded by the state and federal governments, Medicaid provides medical coverage for low-income people. Amendment D expands Medicaid benefits to any person age 18 or under 65 whose income is at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty level. Amendment D is on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Early voting begins Friday, Sept. 23.

Was the information in this article useful?


Load comments