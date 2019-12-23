It is official. South Dakota might be on weed, too. At least people with debilitating medical conditions could be legally allowed to make use of marijuana. South Dakota Secretary of State Steven Barnett issued a press release Thursday, Dec. 19, stating medical marijuana will be on the 2020 ballot.
“Secretary of State Steve Barnett announced the petition submitted for an initiated measure on legalizing marijuana for medical use was validated and filed by his office today,” the press release said.
The initiated measure will appear on the general election ballot Nov. 3 in 2020, under the name Initiative Measure 26, according to the release.
“An initiated measure currently requires 16,961 valid signatures in order to qualify for the ballot,” Barnett said. The office of the Secretary conducted a random sample of petition signatures looking for authenticity and confirmed 74.65 percent to be valid, the report said. Of the approximately 30,000 signatures shown, a number of 25,524 signatures were deemed valid due to the random sampling, surpassing the requisite 16,961 for the measure to be placed on the ballot.
If the measure passes, a person who is sick could be certified by a physician to have a debilitating medical condition. “South Dakota patients must obtain a registration card from the State Department of Health. Non-residents may use out-of-state registration cards,” the office of the Attorney General wrote in a statement.
Medical marijuana will not be for just any patient. “A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following: cachexia or wasting syndrome; severe, debilitating pain; severe nausea; seizures; or severe and persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristics of multiple sclerosis,” states Measure 26.
“Munchies” for a person with cancer sounds funny, even obnoxious, but marijuana could potentially ease that person’s nausea caused by chemotherapy to allow them to eat something. This could assist their battle against cancer.
The amount of marijuana allowed for a certified card holder is rather small.
“Cardholders may possess 3 ounces of marijuana and additional amounts of marijuana products (which includes other forms such as edibles and tincture),” the letter from the AG said. “Additionally, if a resident cardholder is allowed to grow marijuana plants, the cardholder may possess a minimum of three plants, as well as marijuana and products made from those plants.”
While people with cancer, multiple sclerosis and epilepsy could potentially benefit from the legalization of medical marijuana in South Dakota, there is a roadblock. Governor Kristi Noem has stated she will not approve even industrial hemp. She vetoed it the last time the bill passed through the legislature.
Hemp is a marijuana plant without the psychoactive ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that causes the “high” people with debilitating medical conditions could take advantage of.
“USDA’s guidelines are out, but my position on legalizing industrial hemp has not changed,” Noem said in a press release Nov. 5. “I remain opposed to industrial hemp in South Dakota because of the impact it will have on public safety and law enforcement’s ability to enforce drug laws.
“Conversations around hemp will continue, and I will continue to make the case that legalizing hemp will legalize marijuana by default,” Noem said in her release.
What does that mean for the reverse, the state legalizing a form of marijuana before legalizing hemp? “Enforcing marijuana laws costs us about $3.6 billion a year, yet the War on Marijuana has failed to diminish the use or availability of marijuana,” the ACLU report said about the War on Marijuana.
