A FBI medic talks to high school students about his career during a Scrubs Camp at the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area in Pierre on Thursday. Sponsored by the state Department of Health, the camps teach students about careers in the medical field.
T.F. Riggs High School students Hannah Brost, left, and Bellah Nickolas share a stethoscope to listen to Michele Seaton-Bertsch's heartbeat. Seaton-Bertsch is a student services for nursing recruitment and marketing specialist with the University of South Dakota.
T.F. Riggs High School junior Bellah Nickolas thinks about becoming a doctor, and following Thursday's Scrub Camp in Pierre, she had more to think about after learning about the options in the medical field.
"I feel there's a lot of areas I can get into," the 16-year-old said.
Nickolas joined 55 students from Pierre, Stanley County and Ipswich school districts for the daylong camp at the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area. The free one-day event sponsored by the state Department of Health allowed students in ninth through 12th grades to rub elbows with 24 medical professionals.
Among professionals was Lindee Miller, an emergency room charge nurse and trauma coordinator for Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre. A native of Faulkton who got her degree from Jacksonville University in Florida, Miller said she believes nursing was her calling.
"I felt like God could work through me. I could be his hands and feet that way," she said.
The 34-year-old always tells students there are a hundred career options for nurses.
"There's so many different specialists and the emergency room is very hands-on," she said.
The schooling isn't easy, but support is plentiful.
"There are great instructors out there and you will never be in nursing school alone," Miller said.
South Dakota Discovery Center hosted Thursday's camp.
"When students think about health careers, they think nurse or doctor," Discovery Center Education Director Bree Oatman said. "When they come here, (they learn) there are a whole of different careers under the umbrella of health care. It broadens their horizons in terms of what their options are."
Professionals at Scrub Camps held statewide might include nurses, hospital emergency room staff, ambulance workers, acupuncturists, respiratory therapists, public health and more. Representatives from universities and technical schools also attend to share programming.
Hannah Brost said she wasn't sure if the Scrubs Camp helped her decide on her future career. The Riggs senior would like to study biology at University of South Dakota and possibly get into nursing or medical research.
"I do have a lot to look into," the 17-year-old said.
Morgan Hoffman, 16, feels fairly confident about becoming a dentist and learned more about a possible career from Delta Dental personnel at the career camp.
"I just always have been interested (in dentistry) and shadowed (a dentist) this summer," the Stanley County High School sophomore said. "I loved everything about it. You make such a connection with your patients."
Straight "A" student Keira Briggs is considering pharmacy school after graduating from Stanley County High School.
"I really like math and want to get into the medical field," the sophomore said.
The 16-year-old is, however, concerned about the challenging coursework and the eight years of schooling.
