T.F. Riggs High School junior Bellah Nickolas thinks about becoming a doctor, and following Thursday's Scrub Camp in Pierre, she had more to think about after learning about the options in the medical field.

"I feel there's a lot of areas I can get into," the 16-year-old said.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments