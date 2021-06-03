Pierre’s hospital and clinics are starting to see pre-coronavirus numbers when it comes to visitors after a year-long disruption in services. But like many other hospitals across the nation, staffing shortages remain a priority as medical workers meet increasing service demands.
Avera St. Mary’s Hospital President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mikel Holland said the hospital paused elective surgeries early in the pandemic. The pause included surgeries like knee and hip replacements and anything else they could delay.
“We continued to do emergent surgery,” he said. “So, people with appendicitis, C-sections and bad gallbladders and things like that.”
St. Mary’s also noticed patients with more severe conditions who were eligible to receive treatment voluntarily opt to hold off during the pandemic.
Holland said the surgical volume dropped to about less than 50 percent of normal — possibly 30 to 40 percent range — during parts of the pandemic.
But the volume began increasing late last year, and now he said Avera’s hospital and clinic are at pre-pandemic levels.
“We’re at 100 percent or more of our normal volumes for surgeries — clinic visits are probably there as well,” Holland said. “I think we’ll continue to percolate along at maximum volume.”
Vice President of Clinical Operations Karl Richards said the pandemic impacted the clinic as they worked to assist St. Mary’s meet its demands.
“We didn’t really limit, but we had to scale back due to staffing because we had to move some staff back and forth into the hospital from the clinic,” he said. “And so availability might have been stretched out a little bit longer. But that’s back.”
Holland said they also helped compensate for interruptions in the clinic by using video appointments when possible. He said virtual visits have now decreased and in-person increased over the last few months.
At Sanford Clinic Pierre, Clinic Director Angie Bollweg said they saw a drop in people during the pandemic for preventative care. But Sanford returned to pre-COVID levels during the last couple of months.
“We’ve seen a major increase with our in-person office visits since then and a reduction in telemedicine visits,” Bollweg said. “Patients are becoming more comfortable with the community being vaccinated now and going about their usual business.”
But she said they hadn’t had any staffing issues during the pandemic, and she doesn’t expect any as life returns to normal.
Nurses wanted
Avera sees staffing shortfalls across all fields, but one area Holland found nursing is an immediate need.
Avera has about 15-20 open nursing positions, which he said is about 10-15 percent less than normal levels.
“Nursing is what limits us,” Holland said. “We certainly need housekeepers for infection control and cleaning and you need food nutrition to feed everybody but I would say nursing and nurse aides is what limits our capacity both in the clinic, the hospital and the nursing home.”
Holland found a few contributing factors to the nursing — and other fields — shortage here and around the country.
“The baby boomers are retiring,” he said. “There’s a large population that is now in that “elderly” category that are needing more health care. So, I think the health care needs have gone up. At the same time, the number of workers to replace the retiring baby boomers across our country, we’ve known for a long time, is a smaller population. And so we have less workers to taking care of a larger population that is now retiring. I think it is a numbers game.”
And Holland sees fewer people going into the nursing field.
“I think you’re seeing the nursing schools have less applicants,” he said. “We know that SDSU did not fill their nursing program this last round, which is the first time ever that they’ve not filled their class of nursing students.”
Holland said Avera keeps in touch with South Dakota State University to track the number of students going through its nursing program.
But it isn’t just a matter of fewer nurses going into the field. Across the medical fields, Holland noticed younger medical professionals moving around more often.
“That’s everything from nurses to technologists ... to physicians,” he said. “Physicians are moving around. You know there’s just all kinds of job opportunities, and I think that the physicians traditionally would set up a practice and make a career out of living in a community. That’s just not the case anymore.”
Holland found it’s not uncommon for doctors to move every two to five years, which the Pierre community might not be accustomed to experiencing.
“They remember their doctor that practiced here for 40 years, and they were their doctor, and they only saw their doctor,” he said. “So the concept that a physician is here for maybe five years and moves on to another community and takes up another job is really foreign to our community. It’s difficult for people to understand. And that’s just the nature of the industry. It’s not unique to Pierre.”
Staying competitive
Holland said Avera tries to recruit nationally as one option with job searches through recruiting companies, offering scholarships and loan repayment, sign-on bonuses and competitive pay and benefits.
“We’ve done a lot of adjustment to our pay scales in the last 12-24 months to try to keep up with market demands and market rates,” he said. “It is a challenge.”
Holland said there was a four-year degree program in Pierre through the University of South Dakota, which no longer exists. But he said there is a two-year nursing program in Pierre through Lake Area Technical College in Watertown and Capital City Campus.
“The first classes started, and the second class is getting enrolled,” he said. “We’re seeing increasing numbers for that. It started kind of slow, but we’re collaborating with Lake Area Tech to try and offer scholarships for those students that want to go into that two-year program.”
Holland said getting more local people trained and working in their communities is a goal for Avera since it could keep professionals in the area long-term.
“For most small, rural communities across the country, that’s also a tactic,” he said. “So that’s not unique to Pierre.”
Bollweg said they have worked with schools statewide to attract residents to work here. So far, Bollweg said the effort had met with success as the majority of employees remained with the clinic for more than five years.
“We have a very low turnover rate here at Sanford Pierre,” she said. “I feel with our close-knit family they tend to stick around. We’ve had some excellent longevity from our staff.”
Staffing impacts
Avera is also currently expanding its retail pharmacy to meet demands. Richards said the expansion would make the new pharmacy about 1,200-square feet and add a drive-thru. Holland noted that it is about triple its current size.
But Richards doesn’t see any staffing issues in the pharmacy, which he said has enough people but needs more space to increase its efficiency.
The most significant impact staffing shortfalls had is scheduling.
“We spend a lot of time focused on scheduling staff and trying to make sure we have our shifts staffed, particularly our hospital service, our surgical service, our emergency room and then the clinic,” he said. “It’s a constant battle. And I think it’s important to know that people step up and they take extra shifts. They work overtime.”
Holland credited much of it to workers knowing their patients as their family, friends and neighbors.
While Holland said St. Mary’s could meet the community’s needs despite staffing levels, he added that there are times when they have to decline incoming transfers from critical-access hospitals in surrounding areas.
“If we could have unlimited staff, could we go to 125 percent of our normal volumes in the clinic, in surgeries and in the hospital? Possibly, but at some point, you just have to recognize you have only so many OR teams and so many clinic nurses,” Holland said. “You know, you can only do so much every day. But we’ll operate at peak capacity based on staffing and providers, I think, for probably another few months.”
