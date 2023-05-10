Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota

Activists gather in Washington, D.C., to call on Medicare to cover two Alzheimer’s drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration. 

Deaths from Alzheimer’s disease jumped 177% in South Dakota between 2000 and 2019, and the state’s mortality rate is higher than the national average.

Those are some of the reasons Jon Carroll went to Washington, D.C., recently to decry an action by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The agency decided that Medicare will not cover two treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration in January to treat the disease — thus far the only two drugs shown to slow cognitive decline for Alzheimer’s patients.

