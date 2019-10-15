Medicare open enrollment began yesterday. Now is the time to review your Medicare health and prescription drug coverage and make changes if it no longer meets your needs.
The new Medicare Plan Finder can help people compare 2020 coverage options and shop for plans.
The Plan Finder is mobile-friendly - able to be used on a smart phone, tablet and desktop. It guides the user step-by-step through the process of comparing plans. It has a simple, easy-to-read design to help people learn about and select options that are best for their health needs.
Anyone can use the Plan Finder to browse Medicare coverage options and available plans. Choose a more personalized experience by creating or logging into your online account. When starting your Medicare health and prescription drug plan search in the new Medicare Plan Finder, here are some new features people can expect:
A fast prescription drug list builder. To get the most accurate drug costs when you compare plans, you’ll want to have an up-to-date list of prescription drugs you take regularly. If you’re logged in to your account, we’ll start by suggesting prescriptions that you filled within the last 12 months. If you don’t have a prescription drug history yet, or you want to add new drugs to your list, you can search by manually entering your drugs. And when you search for a brand name prescription drug, we’ll show it along with any lower-cost generic alternatives. If you have an existing drug list from the old Plan Finder identifiable with a drug ID and password, you can still access that list through Open Enrollment, print a copy, and use it to create a new list in the new Plan Finder.
As long as you log in to your account, you can save and store your drug list so you can return to it later. If you choose to skip logging into an account, you can still search for drugs to create a drug list – but you’ll have to re-enter your complete drug list each time you return to the site.
Added details on Medicare Advantage Plans (Part C). You can quickly compare covered benefits. You’ll also be able to see if a Medicare Advantage Plan offers certain extra benefits. Plans tailor many of the new extra benefits to your specific needs and coverage can vary depending on your circumstances. Examples include caregiver and in-home support or tailored benefits for those who are chronically ill. Plan Finder makes it easy to view, filter and compare these benefits. For the most complete and detailed information, you should contact the plans you’re interested in directly. Contact information is available in Plan Finder.
Learn more about Medicare coverage options before you see plans. If you’re new to Medicare, you have the choice to learn more about Medicare coverage options – like Original Medicare, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare Advantage Plans, and Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policies – before you compare plans.
