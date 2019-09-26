Open enrollment for the 2020 Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plan year begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7.

During the open enrollment period, trained volunteers from the South Dakota Senior Health Information and Insurance Education Program (SHIINE) offer free assistance to seniors seeking additional Medicare information.

If someone is in need of assistance, contact one of the following regional offices to schedule an appointment:

Eastern Region: 1-800-536-8197

Central Region: 1-877-331-4834

Western Region: 1-877-286-9072

People taking advantage of the free one-on-one counseling should bring their Medicare card, a current list of medications, and if available, their login information for Medicare.gov.

SHIINE is a federal program designed to help individuals with questions about Medicare and protecting their benefits. It is funded through the Administration for Community Living and administered by the South Dakota Department of Human Services Division of Long Term Services and Supports.

