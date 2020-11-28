Jackie

Shown is Jackie Odom, Classified Liner Ad and Circulation Assistant for the Capital Journal.

 Photo by Elise Wines

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Capital Journal is running this today because Jackie Odom was inadvertently omitted from our “We are the Capital Journal” story that ran on Thanksgiving.

Jackie Odom, Classified Liner Ad and Circulation Assistant1. What is your favorite Thanksgiving side dish?

Scalloped corn.

2. If you got to spend 10 minutes questioning any living person, who would it be and what is one question you would ask?

I can’t narrow it down to one person and one question.

3. What describes your idea of a vacation?

Doing whatever or going wherever I want.

4. What hobbies do you have?

Collecting unicorns and doing jigsaw puzzles.

5. What is your favorite Thanksgiving and/or Black Friday memory?

Being with my Grandma and Grandpa.

