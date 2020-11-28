EDITOR’S NOTE: The Capital Journal is running this today because Jackie Odom was inadvertently omitted from our “We are the Capital Journal” story that ran on Thanksgiving.
Jackie Odom, Classified Liner Ad and Circulation Assistant1. What is your favorite Thanksgiving side dish?
Scalloped corn.
2. If you got to spend 10 minutes questioning any living person, who would it be and what is one question you would ask?
I can’t narrow it down to one person and one question.
3. What describes your idea of a vacation?
Doing whatever or going wherever I want.
4. What hobbies do you have?
Collecting unicorns and doing jigsaw puzzles.
5. What is your favorite Thanksgiving and/or Black Friday memory?
Being with my Grandma and Grandpa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.