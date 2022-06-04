Four non-partisan candidates are running for two open seats on the Pierre School District Board of Education.
The candidates are incumbent Joan Adams and newcomers Sandra Douvier, Jessica Lewis and Bree Oatman.
The election will be held Tuesday, June 7, with the top two candidates securing their position on the board.
The Capital Journal asked the candidates a series of questions about why they’re running, what they hope to accomplish and more. Their answers — appearing in alphabetical order by last name — are listed below.
Joan Adam
CJ: Tell us about yourself.
Joan Adam: “I have served on the Pierre School Board for almost four years now. I’m basically a life-long resident of Pierre. I’ve lived in Pierre longer than any other community. (I was) born in Rapid City but have lived in the Pierre community for just over 30 years. My husband and I have raised our five children here in the community, all of whom have graduated from the Pierre School District.”
CJ: Why are you running again?
Adam: “I feel strongly that during the four years that I served on the board that we’ve made great progress in some of the areas that I’m very committed to and yet, I feel there’s more work that we need to do. Areas that I’ve been very passionate about, and that I think we’ve made great improvements, are pay for teachers and all district staff and also school safety and student success.”
CJ: If elected, is there anything you hope to accomplish?
Adam: “I really do feel like the priority areas I have around staff pay, school security and student success remain, in my opinion, critical areas that we need to focus on and that we can, as a board, make an impact. In particular with staff salary, it really isn’t a one year effort. It’s really important that as an employer we continue to keep an eye on how we remain competitive or be competitive. And not only looking at the salaries that we pay our staff but also the benefits they receive. I would continue to advocate for our staff in that area as well.”
CJ: What are the biggest problems or challenges the school district faces?
Adam: “Staff recruitment is something that’s going to continue to be a challenge. Keeping our eye on recruitment retention issues. I also think that technology continues to advance and if we are going to set students up for success in whatever they should choose to do beyond the K-12 system … We really need to make sure we stay competitive with technology and educating our kids and making sure those resources are available.”
CJ: What do you see as the biggest strength of the district?
Adam: “Probably number one is our staff. We do have an incredibly dedicated and professional group of individuals that work everyday to help students achieve success. I think that is key and something we’re very proud of. Number two I’d say we live in a very supportive community. The school district in Pierre, South Dakota, really is a hub for a lot of activities that go on in our community.”
Sandra Douvier
CJ: Tell us about yourself.
Sandra Douvier: “I am actually from Kansas. As a collegiate athlete, I went to college as a scholarship athlete, I just benefited from people who invested in me. Coaches and people in my community that were strong influences on my life and took the time to invest and give back. That was something that stuck with me throughout growing up. I’ve always kind of looked for ways to impact other people and give that back.”
CJ: Why are you running?
Douvier: “Right now, just looking at Pierre I’ve met some wonderful people here and am so happy to call this place home. I wanted to extend that back and find a way to give back. People were telling me about the school board and that there was an opening. That just aligns with the stuff I’m passionate about. I’m passionate about athletics and education and giving back and investing in people … My big focus is I just want to promote strong families and make sure that families have a voice and are heard.”
CJ: If elected, is there anything you hope to accomplish?
Douvier: “This is something I’ve talked to people about, it’s not like I have a clear agenda of: this is what I’m looking to change. What I’ve been saying is I just really want to help invest in this community and promote great opportunities. Academics and athletics is something I want to help strengthen. And like I said, strong families.”
CJ: What are the biggest problems or challenges the school district faces?
Douvier: “That’s what I’ve been asking as I’m talking to people in the community, trying to see what concerns or comments they have. I don’t know if I’d say challenges, but I noticed opportunities. A lot of parents and teachers are voicing they would like a stronger arts program. What I’m hearing is different ways for kids who aren’t athletically gifted or inclined, they would like to see an opportunity for them to continue extracurricular (activities).”
CJ: What do you see as the biggest strength of the district?
Douvier: “I would have to lean into the families. Again, it’s a super strong community. I’ve met so many people who either work or are somehow tied to the school. So I think the strength is definitely the local community that pulls behind (the district).
Jessica Lewis
CJ: Tell us about yourself.
Jessica Lewis: “I’ve lived in Pierre for almost 11 years. My husband, Shawn Lewis, has been an educator in the school district for 10 years and he’s also a coach for the football and wrestling program at Riggs High School. We have three kids: 16, 13 and 10, one at each level of the school, so very active. I work in town for Reinke Gray Wealth Management as client service manager.”
CJ: Why are you running?
Lewis: “My husband has taken a new career path. He is still coaching, but left teaching this past year and we still wanted to give back to the school district as they very much have been family to us and (we want to) stay actively involved with that. Of course when you are a teacher, it’s a conflict of interest if you have a spouse on the board … So I want to be able to give back and continue serving the school as much as we can.”
CJ: If elected, is there anything you hope to accomplish?
Lewis: “I wouldn’t say necessarily, no. I’m not coming running with an agenda. One thing that I am strongly wanting to help find a solution for would be working on our facilities. Getting creative, working with some of our community members and looking at all the potential resources within the community. Our facilities need upgrading really, really badly.”
CJ: What are the biggest problems or challenges the school district faces?
Lewis: “I wouldn’t say there’s any negative challenges, I think the challenges are positive. If you look at our numbers, K-12, all of those are very, very consistent. I would say we need to get creative. We are continuing growing and if we’re going to continue to grow, we need to get creative as a board and look at, number one, how can we keep our facilities up to date? And on top of that is how can we keep staff retention? I think the challenges are positive.”
CJ: What do you see as the biggest strength of the district?
Lewis: “I think the biggest strength in the district is they do a really great job communicating between the board, administrators and the teachers. I think they have a really good team on there right now as a board that they really take a look at the pros and cons of a situation.”
Bree Oatman
CJ: Tell us about yourself.
Bree Oatman: “I am an educator, I’ve been in education for over 20 years either in non-profits or in a K-12 or higher ed setting. My background is in science education. I’m currently the education director for the South Dakota Discovery Center. I’m a parent of children in the Pierre School District. My husband’s a teacher, he also serves with the Army Reserves and is actually currently deployed. I moved to Pierre in 2020.”
CJ: Why are you running?
Oatman: “I am running for the school board because as a teacher I recognize that the school board’s play a critical role in influencing the outcomes of students’ educations. As well as contributing to all of the dynamics that impact school climate and creating safe schools, places where students, faculty and staff feel like they belong. They’re a key part of creating that community and culture within a school district.”
CJ: If elected, is there anything you hope to accomplish?
Oatman: “One thing I’m really interested in is looking at how Pierre supports students who are not as successful or are feeling like they don’t belong. I’m influenced by that from my own personal experiences with one of my children. But also, if you dive into our school report card data overall Pierre school’s rank as one of the top schools in the state … but when you dive into the details about who was successful and who is not, that really provides us with some clues as to which populations of students need additional support.”
CJ: What are the biggest problems or challenges the school district faces?
Oatman: “One of our challenges is that we still need to think about infrastructure inside of our buildings and providing some updates. I think one of the biggest challenges, that I’m seeing from personal experience, because one of my children is Micronesian, is just racism and how that’s connected to bullying and also thinking about mental health concerns with teenagers in particular, that’s on the rise nationally.”
CJ: What do you see as the biggest strength of the district?
Oatman: “I think one of the biggest strengths in Pierre is we have some really highly qualified, dedicated teachers and one of my concerns is retention and making sure we keep those teachers. One of the other strengths in our district is we have really strong extracurricular opportunities for our youth. Our athletics program, our arts program and finding opportunities for youth to be engaged in the community is something the Pierre School District really values.”
