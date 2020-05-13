Melinda Clements has played flute for the T.F. Riggs High School Band for four years. She joined Jazz Lab last year to learn to play the trombone. Melinda has been a member of the Emerald Regiment marching band, Jazz Lab and Jazz Band.
Her family includes: father, Phil; mother, Jennifer Boehm.
“I plan of attending North Dakota State University, to study interior design,” Clements said.
“My favorite band memory is my first homecoming marching show and the amazing feeling that came with it,” Clements said. “I’m going to miss all my underclassmen friends and I hope I’ll be able to visit next year.”
The freshmen, sophomores and juniors had these words to describe Melinda: willing, dedicated, puzzles, trustworthy, kind, friendly, happy, smart, cheerful, trusted, calm, thoughtful, affable, nice, chill, approachable, talented, fun, collected, enthusiastic, underappreciated, tranquil.
