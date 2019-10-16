Mellissa Lynn Stinnett-Newling, 45
Mellissa Lynn Stinnett-Newling, 45, of Pierre, passed away in her home on Tuesday, October 8th. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held for all family and friends on October 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Dakota room at River Cities Public Transit.
Mellissa was born November 1, 1973 in Stockton, CA to Marilynn Rose and Jerry Stinnett. She married Jeffrey Newling in Pierre, SD, on November 1, 1991. Together they had three children; Benjamin, Jonathon, and Kristina (Slater Pauly).
Mellissa was a kind and loving person, she would be the first to lend a hand when someone was in need. She was always willing to open her door and heart to whoever needed it. Her love for people was contagious and she was like a second mom to many.
She is survived by her husband, three children, and numerous family and friends.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
