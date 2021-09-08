Though lofty sanctuary rooms filled with pews are undeniably important, some churches are showing community spaces more attention.
That’s the case at First Congregational United Church of Christ, where they’re completing two renovation projects to make its fellowship hall even more usable for church functions and the community.
“In addition to our many church groups and fellowship events, our church building is used for a variety of community uses,” Pastor Emily Munger said. “Bradford Hall is specifically used by organizations such as Lutheran Social Services, Daughters of the American Revolution, National Alliance on Mental Illness and Dakota Rural Action. Many individuals also choose to host family reunions, piano recitals and other special occasions in our space.”
Upon completion of Bradford Hall’s renovation before the end of the month, First Congregational UCC hopes to share the resurrected space with the congregation and the entire community as well.
Close to the Capitol and centrally located in Pierre on North Highland Avenue, First Congregational UCC members found the church is a good location for community groups to meet. The church has a simple use agreement outlining basic cleanliness expectations and nominal fees for non-church members.
Congregation leadership intends to add a link on the church’s website for folks to use when requesting the building. People may also phone 605-224-5514.
“Fellowship halls are not remarkable in and of themselves,” Munger said. “The significance of these spaces lies in what happens when people gather in the name of love. Countless potlucks, graduations, confirmations, anniversaries, birthdays, memorial services, coffee and conversation hours, service projects and fundraisers have all occurred within the walls of Bradford Hall. And thanks to the generosity of folks like the Spilde and Wosepka families, there’s no sign of it stopping anytime soon.”
Renovation committee member Chris Vanden Bos said the fellowship hall was, and will again be, used for coffee gatherings. First Congregational UCC holds Bible study in the little “fireplace” section, and “Messy Church,” a robust children and adult time, is held in the hall.
“Outside groups use that space. With COVID, all that was put on halt,” Vanden Bos said. “One of the big things is we completed the kitchen project — the two go hand in hand. The flooring is being done this week.”
He added First Congregational UCC plans to replace the drop-ceiling lights with LEDs, and the kitchen and serving area remodel wrapped up in 2020.
“The timing of the kitchen project worked out well,” Vanden Bos said. “For a while, church services were held remotely over the internet. Then hybrid services had the in-person congregation spread out in the pews and others viewing from their own homes.”
He said that left the community space underused.
Munger also found it was good timing since the congregation wasn’t using the space.
“The FCUCC building has seen some major changes during this COVID-19 season,” Munger said. “In what can only be described as a bit of luck and a whole lot of Holy Spirit, plans and funding for a kitchen remodel came into place right when FCUCC decided to suspend in-person gatherings in the fellowship hall.”
Al Spilde’s and Alice Spilde Doscher’s daughters — Jeanne, Bobbi and Mary — gifted $80,000 to First Congregational UCC in memory of their parents.
“They selected the kitchen project in honor of the years their parents spent faithfully building community in this congregation,” Munger said. “Although none of the daughters are current members of the church — they’ve since moved away — they returned in August 2021 for a final internment service for their mother and enjoyed soaking in the joy of the finished kitchen memorial project.”
The remodeled kitchen updated the 90-year-old area, transforming it into a modern and highly functional communal workspace. While the new kitchen has already seen limited use, the rest of the area was lagging in modernization.
Then, First Congregational UCC received another major memorial gift. Jim and Nora Wosepka gifted the church $70,000 in memory of Jim’s parents, Verly and Louise Wosepka.
The fresh funding enabled First Congregational UCC to complete the Bradford Hall renovation. All new windows, wall repairs, LED lighting and new vinyl tile flooring are on track for a mid-September completion.
The trustees also helped with details for this project, including some painting.
“Many rollers and brushes make light work,” Vanden Bos said. “It’s going to look nice.”
First Congregational UCC is planning a dedication service and celebration for the space in early October.
“The financial donations from these families stand alone as acts of tremendous generosity, but the true value is the hope these gifts bring,” Munger said. “Hope in a future where Christ’s body continues to create community-centered activities in Christ’s love… Hope in resurrecting faithful gathering after a tough year filled with angst and separation. Hope in making space at Christ’s table for anyone and everyone desiring a place of belonging.”
