Lawmakers, law enforcement officers, and firefighters came together for another afternoon of testimony and brainstorming solutions at the third meeting of the South Dakota Legislature’s task force for Mental Health of First Responders. No formal recommendations have been made, but task force members focused on gaining more background knowledge about the obstacles first responders face in receiving mental health care.
“There isn’t a magic bullet that can fix this,” Vice Chair Rep. Ryan Cwach, D-Yankton, said. “There are two things, people and money, that are always the legislature’s problem. The question is, how can we maximize the value of our work so that we don’t bring forward [a resolution that is] too expensive or not feasible due to lack of people?”
While larger urban areas such as Sioux Falls and Rapid City have solid peer support programs that allow officers to discuss situations with their fellow officers who can provide emotional support and training where officers can learn coping mechanisms to deal with the emotional fallout of crisis response, the rural majority of South Dakota has little to no support. Discussion centered around these gaps in mental health care.
Most first responders struggle with the ability to talk about the trauma they’ve accumulated on the job in the first place because it might make them seem “weak,” officials said.
“It’s a unique type of person that signs up to be a first responder,” Dr. Jerry Webber, a clinical social worker specialist in Yankton, said during public testimony. “They have unique personalities, keen abilities to make critical decisions quickly, and the ability to compartmentalize what they’ve seen. I’ve talked to many people around the state, and they all agree there is a need for more conversation to eliminate the stigma around talking about mental health and for funding to train first responders to deal with things they’re seeing on the job.”
The guarded disposition of a first responder means it usually takes them longer to trust a provider and really open up to them. Employer assistance programs that provide three to five therapy sessions are helpful, but “only a Band-Aid” for a larger problem, Webber said.
“We need to think about how we can provide training to department leadership so they can intervene sooner, keep talking about how reaching out for support is a strength and not a weakness, and dig up funding so we can keep working to make departments healthier and more resilient,” Webber said. “Part of this culture is being present with them so they know they are supported and their mental health is important.”
Tim Doyle, a lieutenant with the Rapid City Police Department and the vice president of the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police, said that from his perspective of 13 years of experience in law enforcement, the job takes a toll on a person.
“And the more we understand the impact of COVID on first responders, [we should] take care of them and make sure they are healthy at the end of their career and that they don’t just survive it,” Doyle said. “We can minimize the effects of critical events if we give them the tools to deal with it before things happen.”
The effects of a career in crisis response can be cumulative. Emotional situations such as deadly accidents or fires can accumulate and if a responder doesn’t deal with their feelings in a healthy way, the situation can get worse over time.
Stephanie McCoy, an administrator with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Department, said the focus should be on preventative care and immediate response when a problem does arise.
“You can’t bubble wrap a first responder,” McCoy said. But you can immerse them in a culture of wellness that will prepare them for issues they will encounter on the job, she noted.
McCoy also suggested programs that include emphasis on family support systems, consistent wellness messaging, and resources that fit a responder’s needs as their career changes over time.
Jerome Harvey, a fire administrator in Pennington County, said a one-time solution such as a grant will not solve the problem; rather, the legislature needs to be involved long term to provide financial support for mental health responses.
“We don’t have the resources for the mental health aspect [of care]. As far as peer support programs, we do that, but it is a short term solution,” he said.
“Our rural responders need help with this, I need help with this, we all need the help,” Harvey said.
One of the main problems is finding a source of funding large enough for a long-term solution, ideally for some sort of in-state facility that first responders could go to for coping training and, when necessary, in-patient care.
A solution floated during the meeting was to join PSYPACT, or Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact, an “interstate compact designed to facilitate the practice of telepsychology and the temporary in-person, face-to-face practice of psychology across state boundaries,” according to its website. This would make it easier for first responders in rural areas to have better, more consistent access to quality resources.
Another concern, though, is comfort. Testimonials showed a need for permanent wellness providers that first responders can establish a relationship with rather than out-of-state people with whom responders may not feel comfortable talking.
The main concern is a necessity for consistency in mental health care for first responders statewide. During committee discussion, the emphasis was on continuing and strengthening peer support programs, consistent financial help with education and programming, and a permanent community provider to serve first responders whenever they need, particularly in rural areas that have none of these resources.
Other solutions discussed included an ongoing grant program as a way to financially support rural communities and limit the use of state funding, as well as a mobile training group to provide adequate first responder training in rural areas so that those responders would be able to go somewhere in their hometown. First responders will sometimes forgo training because it involves taking time off and traveling away from home, which is not feasible for many.
At the task force’s next meeting on Nov. 12, they will further discuss issues that prevent solutions from being enacted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.