The fourth meeting of the joint legislative Mental Health of First Responders Task Force on Nov. 12 was the last call for public testimony regarding mental health services for first responders.
The task force, chaired by Rep. Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford, and Rep. Ryan Cwach, D-Yankton, will host its final interim meeting on Dec. 10, during which members will take everything discussed during the previous four meetings and make recommendations to bring to the Legislature once it is back in session.
The discussion was split by topic, primarily focusing on telehealth, PSYPACT, peer support opportunities, Critical Incident Stress Management Teams, and worker’s compensation as a viable solution for mental injuries.
Telehealth
As most of the discussions surrounding telehealth have gone in recent meetings, testifiers had nothing but positive things to say about its impact. John Erpenbach, a nurse practitioner psychiatrist with Avera ECare, testified that he is “incredibly surprised with how well it works. Patients respond well to it, the audio and camera quality is good...I see this as nothing but positive.”
When asked about the costs associated with establishing a telehealth program, Erpenbach said the start-up costs are “miniscule” in comparison to the long term benefits of such a program. The only equipment needed to conduct an appointment is an iPad, and Erpenbach said the process is so easy and simple that an hourlong orientation would be enough to train new clinicians to use the technology. His “broad guess” on how much a single telehealth session would cost without insurance is around $100-150.
Rep. Cwach asked about the safety of conducting medical appointments over the internet, and Erpenbach said that telehealth systems have firewalls in place to protect patients’ information.
Overall, Erpenbach said he hasn’t encountered a lot of resistance to telehealth use, even in rural areas.
PSYPACT
The Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact (PSYPACT) was floated at the last meeting as a way to increase access to mental health providers. If South Dakota were to join PSYPACT, it would allow psychologists from different states to practice in the state. Only psychologists with doctorate degrees can practice within PSYPACT, so despite 14 states currently participating in the compact, only 14 psychologists are available through PSYPACT. Joining would require passing legislation.
Task force members agreed that PSYPACT is a piece of a solution, but that other solutions are needed to make a fully effective solution.
Peer support
Increased opportunities for peer support have been discussed at length in meetings past, and the fourth task force meeting was no different. Firefighter Ryan Marcks testified about his experiences with Rapid City Fire Department’s Peer Support Program. He said he has always loved the fraternal nature of being a first responder, but before the peer support program was established a few years ago, there were no real ways to support those who were mentally struggling.
“The days of grabbing a beer and getting over it are past; that’s not helping. We need to put some structure inot looking out for one another,” Marcks said. ‘It’s great to have people to talk to, but if there’s no structure, then it’s just back to a couple guys talking about their problems.”
The key questions when forming a peer support program are, who can first responders open up to and who will maintain confidentiality. First responders often do not discuss traumatic incidents they’ve seen on the job with anyone outside of their profession, so establishing a list of trusted providers responders can talk to that will remain confidential is important for a peer support program to be effective.
Marcks discussed some of the specifics about his department’s peer support program, which included organized training and classes to teach first responders how to deal with crises in a healthy way. Up to 20 people are allowed in a class, and Marcks said the cost for such a class was initially just over $5,000. There is a group crisis intervention class and an assisting individuals in crisis class scheduled for the beginning of next year over Zoom, which will cost around $4,000 for a three-day course.
“When your coworker needs help, you step up and you do it,” Marcks said of the program. “Every one of our members has stepped up and performed flawlessly.”
Worker’s Compensation
Another option the task force is considering to help provide mental health care to first responders is by revising South Dakota’s worker’s compensation guidelines to allow for more work-related PTSD claims to go through. Currently in South Dakota, to receive worker’s compensation one needs a “compensable physical injury,” and mental injuries are not currently considered.
The task force mostly focused discussion on preventative measures to help first responders before they ever have to file a worker’s compensation claim.
John Hanson from the risk consulting group Alliant gave a presentation to the task force on a preventative program that would help cut back on worker’s compensation claims. The proposed program would improve the state’s mental health resource distribution and ultimately allow first responders to receive therapy or other mental health assistance quickly, efficiently, and conveniently. The program would also offer a suite of benefits to help with costs associated with a diagnosis or treatment plan, as well as a supplemental health benefit and a short duration disability benefit, none of which require filing in the worker’s compensation system.
“This program is a template that allows for customization at the state level,” Hanson said. “It’s designed to be adaptable to different possible resources like peer support.”
Task force non-legislative member Connie Johnson offered her own idea for how to handle first responders’ mental health. She came up with the First Responder Wellness Initiative, a program designed to create consistency in mental health care across the state. Johnson envisioned a system with two directors for both regions of the state that oversee a group of 11 wellness coordinators, as well as an advisory committee with representation from all first responder professions, veterans, correctional officers, and mental health organizations. The wellness coordinators would have a resource hub for their county of influence. The coordinators would act as contacts for first responders, coordinators for crisis intervention follow-up, and when time allows, community event planners.
“This would create consistency throughout the state and provide relief, a point of access for resources, support to volunteers and rural communities, employment opportunities that can retain our residents and South Dakota college graduates, and bring new people into the state,” Johnson said.
Johnson said hers was not a new idea, and that the program is similar to the South Dakota Extension Program.
Though it’s an ambitious plan, the task force said Johnson’s idea involves too many full-time employees.
The committee decided to focus their energy for the next meeting looking at preventative legislation that can provide more support before an incident occurs, as well as how the legislature can provide resources to expand services into rural areas. Cwach said both private and public funding options will be considered as the task force figures out the best way to proceed with limited available resources.
