Members of the Mental Health of First Responders Task Force, an interim legislative committee, will introduce three bills to the South Dakota Legislature once session begins in January. The bills are focused on improving the mental wellbeing of first responders by increasing access to mental health care in the state.
The task force met for the fifth and final time during the interim session on Dec. 10 to discuss legislation after four meetings filled with public testimony from first responders on the challenges in accessing and receiving mental health care for traumatizing events that occur on the job.
Although the task force will end after session begins, chair state Rep. Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford said its work will continue in some capacity, whether that be another task force or not, because “this is a long process — [solutions] don’t happen overnight.”
The first bill proposes that the state join PSYPACT, an interstate compact that allows psychologists in participating states to practice telepsychology across state lines. The second bill proposes a state-funded insurance supplement for first responder volunteer organizations, using $200,000 appropriated from the general fund. The third bill proposes establishing a grant with another $200,000 for first responder agencies to apply for funding to establish, grow, or develop peer support programs or critical incident stress management (CISM) teams.
Once all three bills were approved to proceed, Milstead congratulated the task force on all the progress they had made and encouraged them to keep up the momentum and to start talking up the bills now.
“That time starts now. Not January first, not January 10th — it starts now. Because there will be a lot happening and a lot of people are going to start talking to legislators and a lot of bills are going to come out. So we have the advantage in that we have three of them right now; let’s start talking about them to people,” Milstead said.
The following three bills are currently being drafted and will be introduced in the legislature in January.
Draft 158- South Dakota joining PSYPACTThe first bill the task force discussed proposing was an agreement to join the interstate psychology compact known as PSYPACT. Joining PSYPACT would benefit all South Dakotans in need of mental health care, not just first responders, by allowing out of state psychologists to practice here. Utilizing telehealth psychology would also allow services to reach more rural areas of the state.
Task force member Roger Belisle said joining PSYPACT is the right first step toward a solution for increased mental health care access.
“We have to open up the boundaries with other states. We need to tap into the few experienced psychologists available to us for our first responders. This bill solves more problems than it creates,” Belisle said.
Most members of the task force voted to move this bill forward, with one abstaining and vice chair Rep. Ryan Cwach, D-Yankton, voting against the bill. Cwach motioned to table the bill, saying from a political perspective he did not think it would pass. Cwach said he spoke with the South Dakota Board of Examiners of Psychologists, who said they considered joining PSYPACT before but decided a more regional version of the compact would work better.
Draft 159- Creating an insurance supplement for volunteer first responders
This bill would appropriate $200,000 from the general fund to create an insurance supplement for volunteer first responder organizations.
Milstead there is a need for mental health insurance for first responder volunteers, as the departments are spending their own money on mental health care for their volunteers. The bill would offer coverage without the need for qualifiers like a physical illness, allowing those with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues to benefit.
The draft passed with 13 ayes and one excused vote.
Draft 160- Establishing a grant program for first responder agencies to establish, grow, or develop CISM teams or peer support programsThe draft was originally a bill, but once discussion began, task force members decided the bill would be more effective as a grant program. After establishing the fund, first responder agencies could apply for money to use in creating or further developing peer support programs or critical incident stress management teams for departments.
Training for program trainers as well as for first responders themselves cost several thousand dollars each, so with the proposed grant first responder organizations would be able to afford these trainings to get mental health programming off the ground in their departments.
The motion to draft the bill instead as a grant program for $200,000 passed with 13 ayes and two excused votes.
