National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) South Dakota is hosting its 2019 annual conference, Sept. 19-20, at the Ramkota Convention Center in Pierre.
Titled “Recovery: We All Have a Hand In It,” the conference is for people diagnosed with mental illness, their families, mental health professionals, advocates, and anyone interested in mental health. The conference begins at 1 p.m. Thursday, and concludes at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
The event features keynote speakers Dr. Diane Dillard-Broadnax of the National Institute of Mental Health; Dr. Jeff Riggenbach, author, speaker and trainer on cognitive behavioral therapy; and Dr. Cindra Kamphoff, speaker, author and mental health performance consultant to the Minnesota Vikings.
The conference also has 20 breakout sessions on topics of interest to those in the mental health and/or substance abuse field, as well as families and people living with mental illness. Outside of the general sessions, NAMI SD will host eight Dimensions of Wellness activities, and there are support groups.
Conference organizers are expecting over 200 people from a wide cross section of disciplines.
“There are sessions of interest to everyone,” said Wendy Giebink, NAMI South Dakota executive director. “We’re looking forward to a great conference.”
For more information, including costs, or to register, visit namisouthdakota.org/annual-conference.
