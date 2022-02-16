Four-year-old Pierre resident Mercy Howard won the second annual South Dakota Department of Transportation’s Name the Plow Contest.
On Feb. 14, Howard met the two-year-old plow that will carry the name “Snow Problemo” until it is some day decommissioned. With help, Howard climbed onto the hood, then climbed into the driver’s seat, where she got to blow the big truck’s horn.
Howard’s suggestion name, submitted by her mother, Elissa, was chosen for the truck that will be driven by lead worker Kyle Willis. His usual route in the Pierre region will be on Highway 14 to Harrold and back. When not snow plowing, some of Willis’ many other duties include crack-seal work and fixing signs and delineators.
Supervisor Les Winsell said most DOT routes for the region’s 12 plows are on average 50 miles one way, with the trucks going at 30 mph or less as they plow and lay down a salt solution.
Pierre area engineer Dean VanDeWiele added that the plows are actually computers on wheels, with software adjusting the salt-chemical and mag-chloride ratios, and the drivers constantly in real-time updating the 551.org road information. When needed, plows are out from 5 a.m. to after dark, and later if events might keep large groups of travelers out later. A snow plow is also on call if, say, an ambulance needs to go out.
The naming contest was to engage people, while providing safety information to assist the traveling public during winter weather. The Howard family said they would probably enter new names in next year’s naming contest. Last year’s Pierre area name of “Lewis and Clark” is on another plow and its tow plow.
