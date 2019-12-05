This fall, the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre began offering an alternative worship opportunity called Messy Church.
The first Wednesday of each month, worship begins with a shared meal.
“The remainder of the evening uses ‘open-space technology,’ a concept that affirms peoples’ abilities to self-organize. Although plenty of materials and directions are offered, Messy Church believes that in the midst of song, story, and stations, the Holy Spirit will guide us to what we most need in that moment,” said Pastor Emily Munger.
“This alternative worship style offers all ages a chance to be playful, creative, and collaborative in doing church,” said Munger.
The Dec. 4 Messy Church centered on Mary’s Song from Luke; inspired by Mary’s joy, Messy Church friends re-told the story of Jesus’s birth, crafted baby Jesus ornaments, painted canvas art as gifts, and decorated ‘good neighbor cookies’ to bring joy to others this season.
A meditation space is also offered during Messy Church for those who feel a need to connect with God in the quiet.
“Average attendance has been around 40 so far, and it’s catching on quickly as a way to build community within a creative worship space,” said Munger.
