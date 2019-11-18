In case you have been peering at life from beneath a rock, here in South Dakota the use of methamphetamine is a huge problem. Monday, Nov. 18, South Dakota rolled out a new campaign to battle usage and addiction of the body-deteriorating drug.
It’s not a new idea or principle. Meth is not a new problem. In a new video coming out with the program, Gov. Kristi Noem said, essentially, if you see something say something.
“South Dakota’s meth crisis is growing at an alarming rate,” Noem said in the video. “It impacts every community in our state and threatens the success of the next generation. This is our problem, and we need to get on it.”
Amphetamine was discovered in Germany in 1887, and the more potent methamphetamine was developed in Japan in 1919. Meth was used in World War II by the Germans, Japanese and the allies as well, according to drugfreeword.org.
Meth was once available without a prescription and offered over the counter to the general public. In the 1950s, it was prescribed as a diet pill. In the ‘70s, according to drugfreeworld.org, the U.S. government made the drug illegal.
Today, crystal meth, as it is often called because of the crystalline form it takes after the completion of the chemical process to fabricate it, is everywhere, it seems.
Noem and law enforcement officials in the state say little meth is made in the state anymore, as it was 10 or 20 years ago. Most if it now comes from southwest states and Mexico. Local prosecutors say a greatest factor in crime in the state is meth use, addiction and dealing.
Here in South Dakota, they are on it. That is the trademarked title and theme for the new campaign created by Broadhead and Co., a marketing company based in Minneapolis. South Dakota spent $448,914 dollars with Broadhead for the new public awareness program, according to South Dakota’s open records spending website, opensd.gov.
Heading up Gov. Noem’s program is Secretary of Social Services Laurie Gill. Gill reports a total of $1.375 million has been allocated for the campaign to raise public awareness of the meth threat.
“We are not okay with it (the current meth situation),” Gill said, “Our governor is not okay with it.” She said the goal of the new state program is for everyone to know more about the problem so a solution can be found.
Last week in a South Dakota State Tribal Relations committee meeting, Secretary of Tribal Relations David Flute spoke about meth and how the Rosebud Sioux Tribe has been doing well in its efforts to combat the issue. “Rosebud is really at the forefront when it comes to combating meth,” Flute said.
In partnership with the Department of Social Services, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe now operates the only intensive meth treatment program operated by a tribal treatment program in South Dakota, he said.
One tribe and a few new posters is not the end goal. The goal, according to the press releases, articles and new campaign is to get everyone on it. See the problem and get everyone on it, on the solution, said Gill.
From 2014 to 2018 there has been an increase by 200 percent in the number of people seeking treatment for meth-related addiction, according to a news release from the anti-meth campaign. This year, from January to August, there were 2,242 meth-related arrests made in South Dakota and 57,000 grams of meth were seized. Twice as many South Dakota young people, ages 12 to 17, have reported using meth than the national average, according to a press release by the state’s anti-meth campaign.
The courts, jails and treatment programs in South Dakota are “clogged” with meth related issues, Gill said.
“With about 83 percent of South Dakota’s 2019 court admissions for controlled substances being methamphetamine-related, it is evident there’s a need for an aggressive approach to reduce use of the devastating drug. This is a movement to educate South Dakotans on the signs of addiction, the treatment resources that are available, and how to implement prevention techniques in their homes and among their communities,” Gill said in a news release.
The website created for the public awareness program is onmeth.com. There are contact numbers associated with the program if help is needed.
There is one number dedicated to offering education and services for those directly afflicted, or those who care for them: 1-800-920-4343 or text ‘onmeth’ to 898211. The other contact is for the state attorney general’s drug tip line: 605-394-1884.
The “Meth. We’re on it,” ad campaign quickly got lots of attention nationwide, a lot of it mockery. The Washington Post reporter led with: “South Dakota is on meth — at least that’s the message behind a new anti-drug ad campaign so widely mocked that one marketing expert could only laugh before calling it “a colossal blunder.”
The Star Tribune in Minneapolis put two reporters on the case who compared it to the widely derided “Just Say No,” campaign against drugs spearheaded for First Lady Nancy Reagan in the 1980s. The ad campaign “is raising eyebrows,” the Star Tribune’s headline said; some in ridicule, some saying it’s an attention-getter.
The ads, available on Youtube, have church ladies and veteran ranchers and high school football players — all apparently in South Dakota — saying: “I’m on meth.” The real meaning no doubt is pretty clear to most. But going for the hidden message seems to have set up state leaders for negative vibes.
The Associated Press story, which of course went to hundreds of news outlets nationwide, reported the ad campaign “sparked online guffaws Monday.”
Bill Pearce, assistant dean at the University of California at Berkeley’s Haas School of Business told the Washington Post the ads “feel like domestic policy more than an actual effort to reach the people who need the resources.”
But Dean Broadhead, CEO of the Broadhead Company in Minneapolis paid $449,000 of the $1.4 million ad campaign spending to come up with the “Meth. We’re On It,” line, told the Star Tribune it was supposed to raise eyebrows. “This is our job, to stop people in their tracks.”
Noem told the AP that the backlash proved it was working: “Hey Twitter, the whole point of this ad campaign is to raise awareness. So I think that’s working ...”
