There are more than 20 people ready for Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church’s annual mission to Mexico, but the group said there’s more room for more locals looking to join.
In a departure from previous years, the group plans to travel by land in the church’s tour bus rather than flying to El Paso, Texas, which sits pressed against its sister city Ciudad Juárez in Mexico. While the new transportation adds an extra two travel days, it does provide seating for about 40 passengers for the May 20-29 mission.
The church’s crew will operate out of the Ysleta Lutheran Mission in El Paso. The mission’s goal is to build a family home and share the gospel with residents in poorer parts of Juárez. The group also plans to hold a Vacation Bible School with Juárez’s youth and distribute Spanish religious tracts and Bibles.
This year’s crew plans to construct a single home instead of the typical two, providing more time and resources to convert an abandoned orphanage into a Christian school. The renovation would turn the building’s interior into a classroom setting. The school would start as an after-school program.
Mission co-leader Dennis Ryckman said the group wants to build one house for a family in need to provide them with a living space and allow new Pierre volunteers to observe the entire construction process while experiencing a family’s joy for a new home.
The group constructs basic 12-by-24-foot wooden homes with one room, one door, two windows, and a tin roof, although adding a divider to create two rooms is possible. While basic, the homes can be a step up for some of the city’s poorer residents who live in pallet-and-cardboard shacks or vehicles.
Dennis found that building a house creates a bond between the mission crew and the family, whereas working on a future full-blown school would be for the whole community.
He said the trip is not a vacation, though some crew members take their vacation times and school summers to go on the trip. It’s a mission combined with evangelism. Dennis has been using $1,500 as the cost for each person to go. Fundraising events before and after the trip help alleviate those costs.
The group also takes on expenses from the tracts and Bibles, which they purchase and ship in advance. The group also has construction material expenses, which have increased in price.
“After we get back, we continue to work it off, kind of a year-round process,” Carolyn Ryckman, the other co-leader and Dennis’s wife, said.
The church is holding fundraising events to help pay the mission team’s expenses. One of the main fundraising projects is “Rent-a-Worker,” where volunteers have been “rented” out to community homeowners to paint, clear downspouts, remove rocks from ditches, rake leaves, till gardens, power rake yards, remove snow and do other chores.
Joshua Ryckman, Dennis’s and Carolyn’s son, is going for the fifth time. This year’s crew, so far, consists of seven older adults, with the rest of the crew being college-age or younger. Joshua does not care for the heat, which can get to 110 degrees while they are there. He does enjoy the conversations that start while he is working or distributing tracts and Bibles.
Dennis said there are plenty of bilingual people in Juárez, but not as much in the poorer parts, and they do have a translator on-hand to assist them.
“The people we are directly serving, I don’t know if any of them are English speaking,” crew member Scott Fuerst said. “Interpreters are worth gold.”
He said that he communicated with people there through body language. Fuerst and one local man were able to work together quite proficiently, he said. Fuerst joked that his own most common phrase was “no comprende,” meaning he doesn’t understand.
Fuerst said the more people they can get to go on the trip, the better. If interested, call the church at 605-224-2216. He found that the worst part of the trip is that they don’t spend enough time down there.
“The best part is I get more out of it than I thought I could give. It is so gratifying to give to those people who want to give to us. We give them so much that they are thankful for,” Fuerst said.
The church’s members also help out locally with annual missions to the Rosebud Indian Reservation. Carolyn said that, with the Mexico trip, the poorer people they talk to want to learn the gospel, and they seemingly do not have access to Bibles, especially receiving one of their own.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.