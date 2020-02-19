James “Jim” Meyer of Pierre, at right, has earned the South Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent’s Performance Award. Meyer was honored with the award, Tuesday, Feb. 18. Meyer had helped Highway Patrol Trooper Brynne Rist, at left, deal with a non-compliant driver on Interstate 29 near Brookings on June 28, 2019. The driver, who had a young child in the vehicle, began to fight with Trooper Rist along the roadway. Meyer, who was driving a semi truck, parked his vehicle halfway on the shoulder and the driving lane to protect the two from being hit by oncoming traffic. Meyer then pulled the keys from the ignition of the assailant’s vehicle to prevent that driver from leaving. It was reported that Meyer’s actions kept the situation from becoming even more dangerous.
Meyer awarded for assisting Highway Patrol Trooper
