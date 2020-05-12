Minnesota State University - Mankato awarded 2,367 degrees to 2,294 students at the end of the spring 2020 semester. This spring's graduates celebrated through a special website.
Each graduate also received personalized URL video messages by email on May 9, and "commencement-in-a-box" packages were shipped to each graduate the week before graduation.
Among the graduates was Abigail Meyer, Fort Pierre, with a master of accountancy degree.
