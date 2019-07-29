The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work will begin this week (July 29) on a microsurfacing project on Highway 63 from Highway 34 north to Highway 212.
The work includes filling ruts and then placing a thin lift of asphalt material the full width of both lanes.
During the operation traffic will be carried through the work zone with the use of flaggers and a pilot car as needed and motorists should expect short delays and plan accordingly.
Travelers can expect contractor’s employees and trucks working on the road in a fast-moving operation on the project and should be prepared for suddenly slowing, merging and stopped traffic.
The contractor anticipates a late fall completion date with an overall completion date of July 24, 2020.
The prime contractor on this $2.4 million project is Missouri Petroleum Products Company, LLC of St. Louis, Missouri.
For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com or dial 511.
